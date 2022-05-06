Expand your spirituality

Recently, I was answering some questions about my faith. One of the questions was, “What spiritual practices do you keep daily?” The word “daily” actually was underlined. So, I assumed that the question truly wanted to know what I did every single day. I will be the first to admit that I was disappointed that I could not honestly say that I got up at 5 a.m. and started my day with prayer every day. I am not much of a morning person. So, most days, I am doing well to even get my feet on the floor and in shoes. On good days, I will pause before I start working and do some spiritual work.

However, once I get going, I usually do pretty well about keeping up my spiritual habits. I thought I would share some of my answer with you in hopes that perhaps you will gain something from it. Some of these things might be helpful to you. If you are not familiar with them, then Google is a good friend to turn to.

Prayer is an essential element to one’s spiritual life. In Matthew 26:36 we read, “Then Jesus went with them to a place called Gethsemane, and he said to his disciples, ‘Sit here, while I go over there and pray.’” If Jesus needed to pray, then you better believe that we do too! He prayed prayers of thanks, prayers of supplication, and prayers of intercession. You will pray many prayers as well.

Reading scripture is another important aspect of Christian spirituality. It is interesting that when Jesus was tested in the wilderness, he turned to scriptures that he already knew. That tells me he had spent plenty of time digging into the Jewish holy writings and learning what they meant. It helped him and will help us in times of trouble.

There are other things I have learned to do … things that have been brought to my attention over the years by God. For example, I will often go through the Roman Catholic breviary. One of the priests here in Rocky Mount introduced me to it years ago, and I am glad that he did. It is like my own little worship service during the week. I also like to meditate a lot. When I say meditate, I do not mean pray. I mean to zone out and focus on the very moment I am in. It is hard to be close to God when I am constantly regretting the past or worrying about the future. I almost always do a daily examen. This is an exercise that allows us to be aware of God’s presence with us as we reflect on the day behind us and the one to come. I practice other things, but they are not truly daily. Also, there are some things I wish I could do. For example, I would love to go on a spiritual retreat at a place like Richmond Hill in Richmond.

I encourage you to expand your spirituality to encompass as much ground as possible. Pick up practices from other people and traditions. It will help you tremendously. My list of things is nowhere near exhaustive. We all have our own ways of connecting with God. Find what works for you.