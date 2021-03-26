Facing fear with hope

What is the answer to fear? It is not just gritting our teeth and forcing our way through it. It is not leaning on ourselves to get through. We face and work through fear because we have hope. A hope that is greater than the fear. It is not just a “light at the end of the tunnel”. It is a hope in the “tunnel” on the way to the light at the end.

First we acknowledge the fear. We face the fear and the cause of it. Then we make a decision. I trust in the Lord. This is moment by moment. This is about focus. I choose to focus on the Lord not the fear. I focus on all God is. I specifically focus on the love of God. Back to 1John 4:18 “There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out all fear.” It is of interest to note that John who wrote this passage spoke of himself as, “The disciple who Jesus love.” He is always seen close to Jesus. He was the only disciple who followed Jesus all the way to the cross. Because he knew first hand the love of Jesus he acted out of courage not fear. The love of Jesus saturated his mind and soul. There was no room for fear. The love of Jesus forced out fear. We often fear because we acknowledge the love of Jesus but we fail to allow his love to saturate us. It stays on the surface of our lives not penetrating into the depths of who we are. Where his love does not penetrate fear will penetrate. We must choose to invite the love of Jesus to fully penetrate our mind and soul. Where his love goes His hope follows closely behind.