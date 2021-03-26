Facing fear with hope

This month marks one year since the pandemic was declared a national emergency. Perhaps the emotion that has marked this year more than any other is Fear. We began by fearing a disease we knew little about. We have come to fear each other as potential carriers of the disease. We feared settings that we had never even thought of fearing. Tensions in society only served to exacerbate our fears. Fear is no fun. It drains life of life. These nation wide fears have put us even more in touch with the fears we face in life often on a daily basics. We can live in denial of fear. We can run from fear. It will catch up with us. We will have to face fear. The reason we run from fear is because deep inside of us there is a sense of how inadequate we are to grapple with the cause of the fear.
Fear acts out in multiple ways. Often fear manifests itself in anger. The sense of unwanted change, life being out of control, or the unknown causes anger. We are angry because we feel inadequate, overwhelmed, exhausted, and loss. Fear kills courage and boldness. It kills vision. We see only what we fear. We have no vision for something greater and bigger than where we are. So many people never move beyond where they are in life and even retreat in life because of fear. Fear will paralyze us. We don’t know where to go or what to do. We just freeze in place. It disorients us. Seasons of fear will knock us off course in life. So many people miss their potential in life because they allow fear to hold them down. The Bible says in 1 John 4:18 “Fear has torment”.
What is the answer to fear? It is not just gritting our teeth and forcing our way through it. It is not leaning on ourselves to get through. We face and work through fear because we have hope. A hope that is greater than the fear. It is not just a “light at the end of the tunnel”. It is a hope in the “tunnel” on the way to the light at the end.
Psalm 56: 3 gives us that hope. “ When I am afraid, I put my trust in you.”
First we acknowledge the fear. We face the fear and the cause of it. Then we make a decision. I trust in the Lord. This is moment by moment. This is about focus. I choose to focus on the Lord not the fear. I focus on all God is. I specifically focus on the love of God. Back to 1John 4:18 “There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out all fear.” It is of interest to note that John who wrote this passage spoke of himself as, “The disciple who Jesus love.” He is always seen close to Jesus. He was the only disciple who followed Jesus all the way to the cross. Because he knew first hand the love of Jesus he acted out of courage not fear. The love of Jesus saturated his mind and soul. There was no room for fear. The love of Jesus forced out fear. We often fear because we acknowledge the love of Jesus but we fail to allow his love to saturate us. It stays on the surface of our lives not penetrating into the depths of who we are. Where his love does not penetrate fear will penetrate. We must choose to invite the love of Jesus to fully penetrate our mind and soul. Where his love goes His hope follows closely behind.
Use this Easter season to explore the love of Jesus. Allow his love expressed in the cross and victory of the resurrection to fill your life with his love and hope. That story can be found in the Bible in John chapters 19 and 20. His love will cast out the fear. The torment of fear will be replaced with a fresh experience of the love of Jesus. We can trust his love because He has already earned our trust on the cross.
Have a blessed Holy Week!