Find a way to worship

Back in November, I had a week of vacation that I needed to use. I will admit that it was thoroughly enjoyed even though I did not go anywhere or do anything big. It was a good mix of staying up late, sleeping in and not cooking. I was even productive by completing a few house projects and checked on a few people at church who I knew needed a call.

That is about how most every vacation goes for me: a lot of being lazy and eating out. However, every time that I take a vacation, I run into the same problem on Saturday evening. It always feels strange to not be planning and getting ready for church. It definitely feels odd on Sunday morning. On Sunday, I typically do not go to my church so that I am not tempted to go into minister mode. So, that leaves me in a pickle (whatever that means). I don’t want to stay home, but I don’t feel like I should go to my church.

On top of that, I will be honest, I usually want to just be lazy and stay at home instead of going to church somewhere else. On those Sunday vacation mornings, I lie in bed, trying to decide whether to get up and go to church or to stay home. Then, I remember how many hundreds of times I have told my own church members that they need to get out of bed on Sunday morning and make church a priority … it will be good for them.

So, that Sunday morning in November, I made myself roll out of bed and get dressed. I went over to First Baptist Church here in town. I must tell you that I felt better after I got out. I had worshiped, saw other believers and been encouraged powerfully through the message.

In the beginning of Acts, we read that the early Christians were constantly getting together. It was important for them. In Hebrews 10:25, we read, “Let us not neglect meeting together, as some have made a habit, but let us encourage one another, and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” From what I read and understand, those people were encouraged to do the same thing that I encourage my church members to do. It is the same thing that I hope you will do. Find somewhere or some way to worship. Even if all you can physically do is turn the TV or the computer on, now days preachers and church are visible non-stop. I am glad I got up that Sunday morning in November and went to church. I think you will be, too!