Find great comfort in the messiah's birth

I know that this sounds like a terribly mundane detail for Luke to report, but it is important. Part of the reason it is so important is because of what happens at the temple in Jerusalem when they arrive. First, a guy named Simeon wants to hold the baby Jesus. Apparently, God let him know that he would see the messiah after a very long wait. It should go without saying that he was overjoyed and at peace when he laid his eyes on Jesus. Right after that, we read that there was an old prophet who stayed at the temple. Her name was Anna, and she, too, was thrilled to see who just came through the temple. She started telling everyone there that this was the child who would bring about the redemption of God’s people. It must have all been extremely exciting for Mary and Joseph, if not overwhelming.