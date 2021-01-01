Find great comfort in the messiah's birth

When I was a kid, I grew up in a small, rural United Methodist Church. Just like every church, they had traditions that they kept. One of those traditions was putting on a live Nativity every year during Advent and Christmas. We would dress up like shepherds, angels, wisemen, Joseph and Mary. Then, we would stand there in the pasture beside the church, watching cars drive by. Sometimes, people would drive by and wave. At other times, they would just offer a quick honk as they flew down the road. There we stood, freezing our tails off for hours at a time so that people could be reminded of the birth of Christ. We also had to dodge all the gifts that the cows had left in the field during the daytime. We did all this so that we could stare at a plastic baby in a makeshift manger.
It never occurred to me that 2,000 years ago, this scene was probably short lived. Pleasantries were probably exchanged. No one would have caught the moment on a Kodak camera. Shepherds would have had to get back to taking care of their flocks. The wisemen would have been busy figuring out how to duck Herod on their way back home. Everyone would have moved on from the peaceful scene.
However, the next thing we read about in Luke is just as wonderful. Luke 2:22-24 (NIV) says, “When the time came for the purification rites required by the Law of Moses, Joseph and Mary took him to Jerusalem to present him to the Lord (as it is written in the Law of the Lord, ‘Every firstborn male is to be consecrated to the Lord’), and to offer a sacrifice in keeping with what is said in the Law of the Lord: ‘a pair of doves or two young pigeons.’ ”
I know that this sounds like a terribly mundane detail for Luke to report, but it is important. Part of the reason it is so important is because of what happens at the temple in Jerusalem when they arrive. First, a guy named Simeon wants to hold the baby Jesus. Apparently, God let him know that he would see the messiah after a very long wait. It should go without saying that he was overjoyed and at peace when he laid his eyes on Jesus. Right after that, we read that there was an old prophet who stayed at the temple. Her name was Anna, and she, too, was thrilled to see who just came through the temple. She started telling everyone there that this was the child who would bring about the redemption of God’s people. It must have all been extremely exciting for Mary and Joseph, if not overwhelming.
Simeon and Anna are important characters to the story of Jesus. You see, it is natural for parents to think the best of their children. They are usually biased. According to my mom, I am handsome, smart and talented. However, I never put much stock in that because she is my mom. That is just what moms say. However, when a stranger says something flattering about your child, you can put more faith in that. If Mary and Joseph had gone around telling people that Jesus was the messiah, I imagine that not many people would have listened. However, when Simeon and Anna said it in Jerusalem, it likely helped to lend extra credibility to the whole story. Simeon and Anna lend extra credibility to our gospels.