Finding balance as a parent

‘I want my kids to have the things I never had.” If we’ve heard that once, we’ve heard it a hundred times. I often preach and counsel: balance in all things. I believe that the expression, “I want my kids to have…,” has moved our children off track, even precariously off balance.

In the Lord Jesus’ parable of the Prodigal Son, (Luke 15:11-31) Jesus tells of a father who gives too much to one of his sons. That son (The Prodigal) goes afar off to live for himself and he wastes all the wealth received from his father. The Prodigal’s material windfall only highlighted the boy’s fallen human nature; he lived a sinful, wasteful and out-of-balance life. Perhaps his father gave him what he himself never had.

The Prodigal remembered his father’s unselfish love and humbled himself, returned home and was warmly received by his father. “But while he was still far off, his father saw him, and was moved with compassion, and ran, and fell on his neck, and kissed him.” The father clothed the wayward son with the best robe, placing a ring on his hand and provided sandals for his bare feet. It was time to celebrate for his son was dead and is alive again. “He was lost, and is found.” What a happy ending.

While the parable’s central theme is God’s love and His watching and waiting for us sinners to come to Jesus. I believe there is a lesson in the danger of lavishing upon a child all things he desires. Children, these days, seem to be knee-deep in toys and electronics and video games. Like the Prodigal Son who received material wealth, I believe many youngsters these days have little interest in working or worse yet in spiritual things. Why should they sweat mowing a neighbor’s yard for $20 when they are handed out cash at home?

Reminiscing a little – as our older son and daughter exited the school bus, we had lots for them to do. Like carrying firewood inside so the little kids would be warm or shaking a quart jar of cream until it turned to butter. Sure we wanted them to have things we never had while growing up. Looking back I realize that while we didn’t have a lot of stuff to give them, but somehow by God’s working and grace, we did spend lots of time with them.

The late athlete-philosopher Bruce Lee once remarked: “Instead of buying your children all the things you never had, you should teach them all the things you were never taught. Material wears out but knowledge stays.”

God’s Word puts it like this: “And these words that I command you today shall be in your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you get up” (Deuteronomy 6:6.7).

I encourage parents to pray for a godly balance between teaching their children to love and obey Jesus and how much material/recreational stuff to give them.