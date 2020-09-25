Fun things to do in the fall with family

The other I won’t need to go into too much detail since I featured it in last week’s column, but the Heritage Trail at Booker T. Washington National Monument simply screams out fall family fun. It features clean picnic spots and plenty of animals for the kids to interact with.

For an excursion that’s a bit more adventurous and unique, you may want to set your sights on an equestrian center. There is no better time of the year to enjoy a trail ride than fall, and you’ll be creating a lifetime memory for your kids. We are fortunate to have a number of fine stables locally with various programs available. Just Google “trail riding near me” and check out all that these farms have to offer.

Now just because there is a chill in the air is no reason to stop considering fun on the water. The No. 1 fall activity each year is a drive on the Blue Ridge Parkway to see the colors of the changing leaves. It is always a breathtaking ride, but I would much rather slip on a light jacket, pack a goodies basket, make a jug of hot chocolate, rent a boat at Smith Mountain Lake and enjoy the colorful fall display from the water. The additional benefit here is that the discounted seasonal rates will be in effect. The kids will love it!