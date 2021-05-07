Girlfriend needs to move on

Dear Annie: I’ve been with the same guy for three years. At first, he was incredibly thoughtful and sweet. Over time, I’ve grown frustrated with how unaffectionate he is. Getting him to express his love feels like trying to wring juice from a dried-out lemon. And he’s never introduced me to his family or friends, except for one old friend. Meanwhile, he’s met my family and a lot of my friends. Every holiday, he leaves to spend time with his family but doesn’t invite me to come with him. Sometimes, I’ve wondered if he’s even really visiting his family.

One day, out of the blue, I received a Facebook message from a girl. She told me that she and my boyfriend had been talking. She showed me all the dirty messages and photos he’d sent her. I couldn’t believe it. I was just heartbroken.

That night, I drove to his apartment to get back my house key and left him his things. He confessed that he was talking to another girl but said he has a masturbation addiction; he didn’t feel an emotional connection with her. He also insisted that he’s never actually been with her sexually.

I was devastated. I thought of just leaving and starting a new relationship. I even downloaded some dating apps. But I really didn’t want to give up on the relationship and have tried to stick it out.