Give thanks to God and share kindness with others

As we are celebrating Thanksgiving this week, I thought I should give you some advice for celebrating this holiday. The first thing that I would tell you comes from Jim Davis, who said, “Vegetables are a must on a diet. I suggest carrot cake, zucchini bread, and pumpkin pie.” Keep that in mind as you plan your Thanksgiving meals!

Perhaps I should give you more to work with. So, the second thing I would tell you is to make sure you actually take time to give thanks this week. I know most of us will get some good meals in and see our family. We can get so caught up in these activities that we never think about all the things we are thankful for. If you need to, break away from family gatherings to get some quiet time. Find a quiet place to name off all things that you appreciate in your life. If you have to, go to your car or the woodshed for a peaceful place to practice this. You can even make this a part of your family time by taking turns sharing what you are grateful for.