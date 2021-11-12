Giving thanks

I always love this time of year. The weather is getting cooler. The trees are shining forth their beauty. We are just a few short weeks away from the kickoff of the holiday season. Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I guess it’s because my birthday also falls on the week of Thanksgiving most years. This just happens to be one of those years that it’s on Thanksgiving Day. Growing up, our family used to have a big Thanksgiving dinner together every year. At its peak, this event would include 50+ people and weeks of planning. We would rent the local fire station community room, and our family would travel in from as far away as Michigan for this celebration. Having a birthday around this event was a plus. I would often get birthday gifts from out of town family. One such gift came when I was about four years old. My Mom tells the story of how my Aunt from Michigan decided to buy me a birthday gift and asked her what I might like. Growing up in the 1980’s I used to love to watch The Incredible Hulk, staring Lou Ferrigno, so she decided to buy me a Hulk plush toy. My Mom tells that I opened the package and immediately threw it back in the box, and cried out “put it back!” The toy was so frightening to me that I don’t think I ever played with it. I’m sure if I had it today it would be considered a vintage collector’s item, but the four year old me didn’t want anything to do with it.