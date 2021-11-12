Giving thanks

I always love this time of year. The weather is getting cooler. The trees are shining forth their beauty. We are just a few short weeks away from the kickoff of the holiday season. Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I guess it’s because my birthday also falls on the week of Thanksgiving most years. This just happens to be one of those years that it’s on Thanksgiving Day. Growing up, our family used to have a big Thanksgiving dinner together every year. At its peak, this event would include 50+ people and weeks of planning. We would rent the local fire station community room, and our family would travel in from as far away as Michigan for this celebration. Having a birthday around this event was a plus. I would often get birthday gifts from out of town family. One such gift came when I was about four years old. My Mom tells the story of how my Aunt from Michigan decided to buy me a birthday gift and asked her what I might like. Growing up in the 1980’s I used to love to watch The Incredible Hulk, staring Lou Ferrigno, so she decided to buy me a Hulk plush toy. My Mom tells that I opened the package and immediately threw it back in the box, and cried out “put it back!” The toy was so frightening to me that I don’t think I ever played with it. I’m sure if I had it today it would be considered a vintage collector’s item, but the four year old me didn’t want anything to do with it.
I was reminded of this story recently when I was pondering on being thankful. I don’t think I ever said thank you to my aunt. Gratitude is an expression of our hearts. We can look around at our society today and see many examples of selfish, ungrateful individuals. Personally, I like to recognize the fact that there are many folks who are less fortunate than I am. We are blessed to live in one of the richest and most successful countries that has ever existed. We live in a land of abundant opportunity for all people. We live in a free society where we can work, play, and worship however we choose. If we can take time to recognize the opportunities that we have been afforded, we will be happier and more content. The source of these blessings is God. “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change” (James 1:17 ESV).
When I look at my life today, I recognize God’s blessings every day. I’ve got so much to be grateful for: my wife and children, my health and home, and most importantly my relationship with God. God loved me so much that He sent his one and only Son for my salvation. As we enter this season of Thanksgiving, let us offer thanks to God for his favor and blessings in our lives. “Oh give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, his steadfast love endures forever” (Psalm 107:1 ESV).