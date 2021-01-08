What does hate feel like? Aside from the emotional, mental and spiritual harm, consider the physical downside of hatred. A recent study published in the journal Annals of Behavior Medicine found that a “love-hate” relationship with a friend could actually cause a person’s blood pressure to rise, at least in the short term. The study reasoned that just being in the same room as a friend who tends to be critical, unreliable or unpredictable can send blood pressure up. Some experts believe hatred causes a multitude of other physical problems, including lowered immunity to illness, migraine headaches and increased vulnerability to diseases like diabetes and cancer.

How do you feel emotionally after discussing politics with someone who is filled with hatred for a political leader? Do you sense a spirit of peace, whether or not you agree with that one in your discussion or do you feel unsettled—maybe even angry?

How can Christ’s followers deal with the spirit of hatred? Again Paul the Apostle: “Be angry, and do not sin: do not let the sun go down on your wrath nor give place to the devil.” There is an old Latin proverb, “He who goes angry to bed has the devil for a bedfellow.” Unholy anger, if dwelt upon, may lead to its dreadful, even more insidious cousin, a spirit of hatred and ultimately, for some, to acts of violence.

So what must I do, as a follower and lover of Jesus, upon discovering a bitterroot of hatred growing in my spirit and soul? First, confess it as a sin that dishonors holy God, “God I renounce this evil stronghold, forgive me and cleanse me from all unrighteousness. In the victorious name of Jesus of Nazareth I refuse to allow this thief to come ‘steal, kill and destroy.’” Secondly, ignore or avoid those people or other stimuli which expose you to hatred. Attempting to reason with a hate filled person is fruitless. Only God can give victory over hatred.