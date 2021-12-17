God is surprising

A few months ago, we purchased a smart doorbell for the church office. I thought that since it was a smart device, it would also be a smart decision. I will admit that it is rather cool. When someone comes up and hits the button, it starts to record who is there. At the same time, it notifies whoever has the app installed on their phone that someone is at the door and shows a live video feed. It is infinitely smarter than the old doorbell that had the wire cut in two.

However, as I got to know this thing a little better, I realized that every time someone rang the doorbell, my phone would ring. I do mean every time. I quickly realized that my relationship with this thing was not going to work out. I need a minimum of distractions to write sermons and do other things that require concentration. We broke things off on the first day. The church administrative assistant, God bless her, volunteered to let it be installed on her phone. Now, her phone rings anytime the doorbell gets hit. If you want to give her a gift for Christmas, then stop by my church office and hit the doorbell at midnight. She will be thrilled. Probably not.

I thought about poor Paula and her doorbell as I was writing one of my Advent sermons. When God came to us on that first Christmas day, it was probably a surprise to a lot of people. Hints were dropped in the prophetic books about where the messiah would come from and be born. However, those were probably written years before it actually happened. I highly doubt that many people sat around Bethlehem waiting for a king to be born. Who has that kind of time? It is uncertain, but it could have only been a small number of people who were expecting everything to unfold as it did on that day he was born.

My point is that God shows up in the most unexpected times, ways, places, and situations. As Jesus grew into the man that he was called to be, most people were surprised by what God was doing through him. They were surprised when God called them into ministries. Others were surprised by how God showed up and healed some aspect of their lives. Some people, such as the woman caught in adultery, were shocked that God would be so gracious and forgiving. You get the idea. Our God seems to be quite reliable in that our God is surprising.

As you prepare your life to welcome the Christ child, prepare yourself to be surprised … in a good way. You too never know what God may ask you to do next. You too never know whom God will ask you to help next. You too never know how deeply and steadfastly God may love you. No matter how old you are or whether you put up a tree, God might just have a surprise for you.