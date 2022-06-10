In the Old Testament, before Solomon’s temple was built, religious rituals took place at the tabernacle. God gave Moses clear instructions all the way down to the last inch for how this tabernacle was to be built. There would have been no haggling from the people over curtain colors or any other details … God designed it all. Aaron was the first big-time priest there. He was the one who would have gotten all the attention at the tabernacle. Also, Moses probably got a lot of good exposure for bringing this vision to a reality.

I do not want to diminish what Aaron, Moses and the other leaders did in this situation. However, it would be unfortunate to overlook the people who moved the rocks, cut the wood, readied the fabric and performed all the other routine work that often goes unnoticed. This just happens to be one of those really great stories where we get a peek behind the scenes at all the women and men who made this dream into something real. In Exodus 35:30-35 (NIV) we read specifically about two such individuals: Bezalel and Oholiab.

30 Then Moses said to the Israelites, “See, the Lord has chosen Bezalel son of Uri, the son of Hur, of the tribe of Judah, 31 and he has filled him with the Spirit of God, with wisdom, with understanding, with knowledge and with all kinds of skills— 32 to make artistic designs for work in gold, silver and bronze, 33 to cut and set stones, to work in wood and to engage in all kinds of artistic crafts. 34 And he has given both him and Oholiab son of Ahisamak, of the tribe of Dan, the ability to teach others. 35 He has filled them with skill to do all kinds of work as engravers, designers, embroiderers in blue, purple and scarlet yarn and fine linen, and weavers—all of them skilled workers and designers.”

It took a lot of people to achieve this vision and it paled in comparison to the work that would later go into the temple that was built. The point is that God’s kingdom runs best when all cylinders are firing. That is what Paul was saying when he said that the body of Christ has many parts and none of those parts can claim to be more significant than another.

God’s kingdom still runs that way. We all need each other. Also, we all need appreciation. So, here are some examples of days you can recognize. On Friday, June 17 celebrate Waste & Recycling Workers Week. Take some time on Saturday, Sept. 17 to thank all the trades people for their contributions (maybe thank your plumber on Friday in case he or she is taking a well-deserved Saturday off). My wife is a teacher which means that I get to see a lot of the people who make public education possible. Teacher’s assistants and others play a huge role and are wildly underpaid. Think of them on Wednesday, Nov. 16 this year when they are recognized. On Dec. 6, remember and pray for all the miners who provide for our country’s needs.

I have a feeling that there are Bezalel’s and Oholiab’s like these people all around us. The world runs on them. Make sure you thank them!