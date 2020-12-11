Her ex is invited to Christmas

Dear Annie: A few months ago I met a new guy friend, and we have been getting to know each other. However, I do not want a serious relationship with him, and I have informed him of that. I know that he likes me because he calls me “babe” and says things like, “I’m not going anywhere.”

So, we were texting one day, and he asked me if I wanted to go get ice cream. I said OK, but when we met up, he said he really didn’t feel like eating; he just wanted to see me. So we drove to my apartment building and sat in the parking lot. We talked for a few hours. Afterward, he told me in a text that he hopes that I will be his girl someday. I know he means that he wants us to be together romantically, but I don’t want to date him because I don’t feel a physical attraction to him. I don’t want to hurt his feelings, but I don’t want to lead him on, either. In my defense, I already told him that we are friends and that’s all, nothing more. It seems to me that he is not taking no for an answer. Anyway, how do I tell him again gently that we are “just friends” without hurting his feelings so that we can actually remain friends? — Just Friends