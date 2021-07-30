Hollifield: Looking back at another failed project

Participating in three Zoom calls and attempting to change a flat tire in a gravel parking lot in 94-degree heat can knock the column-writing urge right out of a fellow. Enjoy this lightly edited piece from more than 20 years ago which shows my home improvement skills haven’t, well, improved.
***
Around this time of year, I feel obligated to begin some kind of outdoor project that will injure me and never be completed.
The year before, armed with a machete and chainsaw, I waded into the dark jungle of underbrush that is technically part of the yard. After eight hours of back-breaking labor, I cleared approximately nine square feet of land and unknowingly wallowed in enough poison ivy to raise blisters on 96 percent of my body. I did learn this valuable lesson: After working in poison ivy, ALWAYS wash your hands before going to the bathroom.
I came up with a new ill-fated project after my significant other informed me that she planned to make most of the hard-packed dirt that passes for a back yard into some kind of elaborate patio that would require more concrete than used to construct the Hoover Dam.
“I don’t think that is a very environmentally sound plan,” I said, trying to get that same kind of serious look on my face that environmentalists get when baby weasels are threatened by condominium projects.
“A giant concrete slab may make it difficult for woodland creatures to thrive.”
She was skeptical.
“Woodland creatures? Last year you wanted to clear land with dynamite.”
Finally, after intense cross examination, I admitted that I thought that much concrete was just too expensive and money would be better spent on something more practical like a pool table or a big-screen TV.
“Tell you what,” I said in a moment of weakness. “I’ll till up all that hard-packed dirt, all those rocks and all that garbage the dogs have drug up and plant new grass or a flower garden or some something. You’ll have such a nice, lush space that Southern Living magazine will come here and do a feature story called ‘Even Backwoods Hillbillies Can Have a Beautiful Showplace.’”
In the basement I moved a box of car stereo parts, a broken storm door and a stack of magazines (pausing once to rest and see that June 1989’s Playmate liked exotic cooking and Australian rules football). I finally found the tiller I borrowed two years ago, which had helped me produce a garden that yielded eight tomatoes and six squash.
I pushed the tiller outside, filled it up with gas and oil, kicked the tires and gave the pull chord a yank.
It made a sound similar to this: Phhttt phhttt phhtt.
It’ll take a pull or two, I thought, since it hadn’t been cranked in a while.
Phhttt. Phhttt. Phhttt.
I took off my shirt, which is the manly thing to do when there’s a serious job ahead.
Phhttt. Phhttt. Phhttt.
Doggone it.
Phhttt. Phhttt. Phhtt.
Son of a #@$%$!
Phhttt. Phhttt. Phhttt.
Forty-five minutes later, I was sweating profusely, screaming obscenities and hitting the tiller with a two-by-four. I had used an entire can of starter fluid, soaking everything from the carburetor to my grungy shoes.
Phhttt. Phhttt. Phhttt a thousand times.
The starter fluid’s fumes had apparently begun to damage my brain, because I swear I could hear the tiller laughing at me as I pounded it with the two-by-four.
Finally, I gave up, sat in a lawn chair and stared sullenly at the dirt, the rocks and the garbage in the back yard. I still gripped the two-by-four in case that tiller wanted some more. My significant other and the dogs stayed far away.
The next day, my back felt as if I had carried a piano to the top of the aforementioned Hoover Dam. My shoulders were sunburned. My hands were blistered from jerking the pull cord countless times.
“Do you have a project for today?” my significant other asked.
“Yeah,” I said. “I’m going to call and get an estimate on some concrete.”
Scott Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion, N.C. and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdoowellnews.com.