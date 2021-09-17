Hollifield: Recalling the shoe incident from back in the day

Note: I am on vacation this week. Please enjoy this lightly edited column from 20 years ago, where I accurately forecasted many of us will eventually shop from the safety of our own homes.

Sometimes, when I’m at a store and a woman runs over me with a shopping cart loaded with 478 pounds of chocolate chip cookies and a case of diet soda or someone’s little angel rips into an ear-splitting, screaming hissy fit because he can’t open his Choco-Blast Sugar Flakes cereal box immediately and extract the burning skull rub-on tattoo, I say to myself, “If I can get home, I will never leave my house again.”

Perhaps I can find a home-shopping channel that will send groceries and toothpaste and underwear and ammunition right to my door, and the only outsider I will ever see is the UPS man.

People will say, “He don’t get out much.” Then they’ll say, “He don’t get out at all.” Then they will eventually say, “Stay out of the crazy man’s yard.” I won’t have to stand behind the guy with 50 items in the 10-items-or-less check-out aisle, and I’ll never have to bear the indignity of a price check on a tube of anti-itch ointment.

And I won’t have to put up with stuff like this: