Hollifield: The balad of the traveling piano

This particular piano originally traveled from the lush mountain country to the flatlands of central North Carolina without the assistance of any of the Adams boys, craftsmen or artisans. There a young keyboard prodigy learned “Twinkle T inkle Little Star” and the opening notes to the theme from “Hill Street Blues.”

And that was it.

Thirty years later, our kid, daughter of the aforementioned keyboard prodigy, came along and banged on that piano every time she visited her grandparents’ house. Enduring that endless barrage of discordant noise, someone — certainly not me — said, “We need this piano at our house.”

That was my first tangle with the behemoth. Gathering enough family members with strong backs, we managed to get it on a U-Haul truck and maneuver it back to lush mountain country.

With sweating, grunting and cursing the day John Quincy Adams was born, we wrangled the piano into a room in the house where I swore it would stay until the end of time or I learned to play “Great Balls of Fire,” pushed it into the front yard and set it ablaze with lighter fluid while maniacally pounding the keys like a hopped-up Jerry Lee for the amusement of the neighborhood.

A dozen years went by and that is not what happened.