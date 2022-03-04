Hollifield: Wait, that’s how we got to Knoxville?

A correction is in order.

As a semi-respected small-town journalist with more than 30 years of reporting, editing, rationalizing and apologizing under his belt, I strive for accuracy whenever it is convenient.

Readers who haven’t suffered recent head trauma may recall last week’s column about a trip to the Knoxville World’s Fair 40 years ago when I allegedly saved a baby in a runway stroller (or slowly rolling away stroller, depending on who tells the story). The international incident known as “The Knoxville Miracle” solidified the good will and peace that we see in our world today.

If you did not read that column, go now, scrape that edition from the bottom of the birdcage or dig it out of recycling bin and catch up. The rest of us will wait here…

Now that we are all on the same page, I will address the controversy that ensued after publication of that column. It was not about whether I actually saved a baby or, more likely, frightened a family by suddenly grabbing their baby stroller, but how we actually got to Knoxville.

I wrote: “One-hundred-and-fifty miles away, my classmates and I boarded a chartered bus in the foothills of Western North Carolina, destination the bright lights of Knoxville and the grandeur of the Sunsphere, the hexagonal steel truss that towered over the festivities like a giant golf ball on a tee.”

That’s the way I remembered it. Almost immediately I heard from three separate friends who went on the trip and remembered the transportation to and from differently than I did.

I will condense those separate conversations into one conversation to sum up.

“Scott, have you suffered recent head trauma?”

“Not that I recall. What by chance do you mean, good sir/madam?”

“I read your piece about our trip to the World’s Fair. We did not take a chartered bus to Knoxville.”

“We took a chartered bus somewhere once.”

“That may have been Washington, D.C.”

“Did I save a baby in Washington, D.C?”

“Not that I recall.”

“How did we get to Knoxville, then? I just figured it was a chartered bus since a forced march would have made more of an impression on me.”

“The chartered bus was full. We took your family’s van.”

Suddenly, the light came on. The synaptic connections fired. I remembered. We didn’t take a chartered bus. We took the van.

WE TOOK THE VAN!

I could almost smell the sausage biscuits at the McDonald’s we invaded at the beginning of the trip. I recalled bits and pieces of conversations as we made our way into Tennessee. I remembered the Sunsphere appearing on the horizon framed in the cracked windshield of a GMC van.

WE TOOK THE VAN!

So, after misleading the public on the 1982 World’s Fair transportation last week (I am sticking to the part about saving the baby), I would like to offer the following heartfelt apology.

Dear sir/madam:

Recently, I incorrectly stated how my classmates and I got to Knoxville in 1982. It was an unfortunate error, one that stains my history of accurately reporting monkey-related news, naked shenanigans and government run amuck.

I take full responsibility for this mistake and I would like to thank the legions of fact-checkers who brought this to my attention after publication of the article.

I considered suspending myself with pay for two weeks to teach myself a lesson, but the company said that’s called a vacation and not a punitive measure.

In the future, when recalling events and trying to stretch them into enough words to fill this contractually obligated space, I will strive to remember my life better in an effort to win back your trust. Whenever convenient, I will continue to strive for accuracy.

Scott Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News in Marion, NC and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com