For a number of years, I wondered: “How do Irish Protestants view St. Patrick?” After all he was sainted by the Roman Church. My answer would come in a unique way.

On a less serious note, as a child, I recall my grandfather Oscar Hayes relating a story. Granddad’s ancestors arrived on sailing vessel from orange Northern Ireland back around 1865.The story goes like this: on St. Paddy’s Day, our orange male ancestors would rush into the local pub looking for green, the Catholics, a rumble followed—Grandpa Oscar never told me who came out victorious in those Irish brawls. I suspect—it was the Catholics.

But seriously among the many things I learned from St. Patrick were…his God-given ability to forgive and his faithful obedience to the call of God.

Patrick lived during the AD 400s. An era of turbulence, the Roman Empire was self-destructing. The Dark Ages were moving into Europe. Rome’s troops were recalled from Patrick’s home country, Britain, to defend Rome against invaders. Despite his being born into a wealthy family it was an era of insecurity and tumult for Patrick.

The teen boy had little interest in spiritual things. That would change as he was kidnapped and carried off across the sea to heathen Ireland. Patrick was there enslaved to a landlord, working for six years as a shepherd until escaping. The Lord guided him back to his home in Britain and he studied to be a missionary priest. Eventually he made his way back to Ireland, committing his future to sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with the very pagan Irish. Many years later he died on March 17, the day we celebrate as St. Patrick’s Day.

By drawing close to Jesus in prayer, during his captivity, he was able to forgive his captors. Upon returning to Ireland his forgiveness extended to violent enemies, such as the Druids. Patrick wrote of his enemies. “Daily I expect murder, fraud or captivity…but I fear none of these because of the promises of heaven. I have cast myself into the hands of God Almighty who rules everywhere.”

In addition to a forgiving heart; he faithfully obeyed the call of God, laying aside personal agendas and giving himself totally to Christ his Lord. He was willing to follow Jesus and serve regardless the cost.

The teachings of Christianity molded the Irish nation. The powerful gospel of Jesus Christ abolished the practice of human sacrifice. The Irish were known for sacrificing prisoners of war to the gods of war and sacrificing babies to the harvest gods. Ireland would become a great intellectual center during the Dark Ages, while the European continent was under attack by raiding tribes. God led the Irish to protect, preserve and copy the Scriptures and many classical writings.

Patrick used the Shamrock to illustrate the core belief of historic Christianity, the three persons of the Holy Trinity—Father, Son, and Holy Spirit; three Persons One God.

So what about my question on Protestant’s view of St. Patrick? Surprisingly on one of my visits to Nazareth, Israel, I came upon a group of protestant seminary students from Northern Ireland. I inquired of them; “What think you of Patrick?” They replied, “He is even highly regarded among Protestant Irish, for he brought the powerful, unadulterated gospel of Jesus Christ to our country.”