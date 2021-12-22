Humble like Jesus

From Nazareth to Bethlehem -- what would that journey have been like, 2,000 years ago? One of the highlights of my life, 11 years ago, began with spending a couple days in modern Nazareth and then walking the 40 mile Jesustrail to Capernaum on the Sea of Galilee. While in Nazareth it was my great privilege to descend into dark underground caverns where Christians and Jews hid from the cruelty of Roman soldiers. It would have been hard to imagine that our Lord could be born in a cave like these.

My hike was only 40 miles; I was not heavy with child and the rainy season hadn’t commenced as it had with Joseph and Mary. Each night a comfortable room and a warm meal awaited me at an inn. For Joseph and Mary it was those 40 miles through Galilee which I struggled to hike and then 75 more miles south to Jericho and yet another very steep 30 miles, all uphill, to Bethlehem.

It’s likely that Joseph and Mary dressed in tightly woven wool rain resistant garments. Nighttime they would have snuggled up against their beast of burden for warmth. Most likely they followed the ancient trade route along the Jordan River, rather than traveling through hostile Samaria.

History tells that, in those days, lions and bears prowled along the river, not to mention bandits and robbers. I’m certain they would have connected with caravans for safety’s sake. In Mary’s condition, heavy with child they could only travel about 10 miles each day. Holy Land scholar, Peter Vasko, commented that Mary and Joseph would have needed to bring their own provisions for the two week journey. “In wineskins they carried water and they carried a lot of bread…breakfast would be dried bread, lunch would be olive oil with bread, and herbs with oil and bread in the evening.”

Things didn’t get much better when they arrived in the little town of Bethlehem. Ordinarily relatives would have put them up in a spare room reserved for guests. Scholars agree that the Lord was most likely born in a cave, a manger-cave used for housing animals like donkeys and a few sheep. Other travelers were also likely sharing the same stable area. It’s human nature to help someone in need so I’m sure a woman with midwife experience would have been nearby.

I’ve been impressed, when traveling throughout Israel, to realize that a manger was simply a hollowed out bowl-like depression in the bedrock, wood was very scarce. A carpenter’s work, back in those days, included building with wood and carving in stone.

Though protected from the elements in a manger, still it was a noisy and dirty place to bear the Prince of Peace, Immanuel – God with us.

This Christmas I’m meditating on the humility of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. God please grant me humility, take away any proud spirit in me for, “For God resists the proud, But gives grace to the humble.” James 4:6

I want to be humble like Jesus, He was humble in birth, throughout His life, and then He humbly gave up His life to save all who believe. What a wonderful gift, eternal life in glory, alongside this same, now glorified Jesus, whose birth we celebrate on Christmas Day.