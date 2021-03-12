Husband feels powerless to wife's addiction

When she’s sober, she is the amazing woman I fell in love with. As she is now, drinking most of the time, she is angry and moody and unpleasant — if she isn’t passed out in front of the TV or asleep in front of her computer. She no longer takes care of herself. She’s put on a lot of alcohol weight and has no motivation to do anything about it.

Her own daughter has questioned why I stay. But I love her. I would walk through anything WITH her. But if she continues down this path, refusing help or refusing to change, I’m not sure how much longer I can continue. Doing everything around the house and living with your wife’s lover is exhausting.

I’ve been to Al-Anon. I know I can’t change her. I am hoping and praying that someone else may see themselves in this letter. Or someone who has an alcoholic spouse will have been given a voice and know they are not alone and crazy. Or perhaps someone will see themselves as my wife, and hearing these words coming from a stranger will affect them in a way their own spouse’s words do not, causing change and saving themselves and their marriage. — Outside the Bottle Looking In