In a world of distance, we need His presence

Distance has been on all of our minds recently. For months now, we’ve been instructed by health officials to maintain a minimum of 6 feet social distance from others to slow the spread of COVID-19. We have reminders of this health precaution before us every day. From the circles on the floor at the check-out line of the local supermarket to the pizza-shaped arrows at Little Caesars, we’re continually reminded to keep our distance from one another. Even local churches are taking precautions to slow the spread and encourage distancing. As distancing becomes the norm, there is one relationship in which distancing should never be practiced. That is our relationship with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Scripture teaches us: “Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you,” (James 4:8 KJV). In our spiritual lives, distance always produces regression. However, closeness to God always produces spiritual progression. It is an individual choice that each of us have to make. How close to God do you want to be? James 4:8 promises us that if we move toward Him, He will move toward us. I would like to highlight three things that the presence of God will accomplish in our lives.
First, the presence of God is a place of change. The only way to change is to draw near to God. When we’ve been distant or have sinned against the Lord, the Holy Spirit will bring conviction into our lives to draw us toward God. However, it is Satan’s job to bring condemnation into our lives to drive us further away from God.
Secondly, the presence of God is also a powerful therapy. Sin in our lives could be described as a cancer. It eats away at us and causes us to become unhealthy and ineffective. God’s presence in our lives is like radiation on that cancer. The more you are in His presence, soaking up his love and basking in His Word, the greater effects of the therapy. Often you won’t see the effects immediately. The effects of radiation are always delayed. But before long, your thoughts, feelings, attitudes and actions start changing. It is because of His presence. Time in His presence can’t be replaced with anything.
The presence of God creates in us a renewed outlook. Our perspective changes when we draw near to God. Doubt is replaced with optimism. Fear is defeated by faith. Our lives become one of renewed hope and steadfast faith in God our savior.
To overcome the negative effects of distance we need His presence. As we spend time with God on a daily basis, we can confidently declare as the Psalmist David: “Yeah though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for thou art with me, thy rod and thy staff they comfort me” (Ps 23:4).
