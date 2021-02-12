Jealousy can destroy, but God can heal

God says, “Love is patient and kind. Love knows neither envy nor jealousy…” 1 Corinthians 13:4. (Weymouth New Testament) It appears that love and jealousy are mutually exclusive. In view of Valentine’s Day, a time we proclaim love for one another, I’d like to focus on the brand of jealousy which destroys love. Jealousy tends to dominate, in that it comes from an attitude of possessiveness of another person, and therefore stifles the other person’s freedom to choose. That kind of jealousy destroys freedom because it seeks to always control.

Now we might expect such negative behavior from our pets. My wife and I carried our Shih tzu 135 miles this past New Year’s Day to visit our son and his family. It was necessary for my daughter-in-law to isolate their dog from ours, why? Because of jealousy. Her dog would surely fuss and whine in the presence of ours, fearing that she was losing her owner’s loyalty and affections. Does a dog think like that? I don’t know, but we do know animals can show the negative emotion of jealousy. We expect such behavior from our pets and find it somewhat amusing. But possessive behavior in adults is not at all humorous; it is destructive.