Jesus in my place

The Gospel of Matthew is a historically accurate account of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus. When we consider the evidence, we have to ask ourselves, how are we going to respond? Are we going to move toward Jesus in worship or away from Him in doubt and disbelief? Everyone has doubts from time to time. There are some hard questions that we don’t have the answers to. Why is there still sickness and suffering in our world? Why do innocent people suffer in poverty and injustice? Why is there so much evil and hate? In spite of these questions the choice to believe still rests with us. We can let our doubts drive us to unbelief, or we can use our faith in the Resurrection as a weapon against our doubts. You can confidently proclaim there is an answer out there somewhere and one day we’ll understand it. Someone once said faith is when the unexplainable meets the undeniable. The Resurrection of Jesus is the undeniable.