Jesus used his power to save us

As Americans, we have an interesting relationship with the power, position and privilege of a king. We do not have a king. Our government was set up to disperse power among many people instead of consolidating it in one person. The founders of our Constitution despised the rule of King George the III because of his misuse of power. They called it tyranny, often using the phrase, “sic semper tyrannis,” which means, “thus always to tyrants.” In other words, there will be consequences for those who misuse their power to mistreat and oppress others.

This is our history.

More than 200 years later, many Americans have a fascination with aspects of monarchy. From the real life members of the British royalty to the animated princesses and princes of Disney, we avidly take in stories of how royalty experience the world. They are human beings or characters that are like us, but at the same time vastly different from us. Few are ever born into that amount of position, power and privilege. If we’ve learned anything from history, an even smaller number of individuals have used their power well. There is only one who has ever used their power perfectly.

Two thousand years ago a king walked this earth who grew up humbly, lived simply and ruled honestly. He never lost a battle, and was always victorious. He didn’t live in a castle, but among the people, putting their needs above his own. You’ve probably heard about him.

His name is Jesus.

I have often thought that as Americans, we don’t know what to do with King Jesus. We’ve never had a king rule over us and like our founders, we get uneasy about ultimate power being invested in one person. This is probably for two reasons. First, we’ve seen what people do with power. There is a reason we have the phrase, “absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Second, that amount of power often threatens our sense of personal power and autonomy. We become worried that someone who doesn’t have our best interests at heart is going to tell us what to do. We worry, because some part of us knows that to be human is to crave power and influence. It’s our original sin. It’s our perpetual moral failing. We desire control – of something, of someone even if it is only of ourselves. Therefore, our concerns about power, who uses it and how, is valid. That is if we are dealing with 99% of all human leaders. The thing is Jesus is the other 1%. He was a human leader, born of a human woman, but he wasn’t just human. He was and still is God. He’s a very different kind of king.

He is the definition of power. He is always in the position to use his power, because it is always his privilege, his right, to use his power as he sees fit. That does not mean that humanity was not invested with power. We were. We were given power over everything in creation except God. The problem was that power wasn’t enough. We wanted to be God. We wanted to be the ultimate king (or queen). Our rebellion against the One True King and Kingdom left us as broken people ruling a broken world.

Is it any wonder, then, that when God sought to reestablish the only right ruling order we not only misunderstood it, we resisted and fought it?

It’s the story of the people of God.

God wanted to be Israel’s king.

God’s people instead asked for a human king.

God, then, gave Israel a human king to rule on God’s behalf. That king, King Saul, did things his way. So, God gave the people a king after God’s own heart, King David. But, even the best of Israel’s kings was still only human. Eventually, the kingdom broke in two with two kings to rule God’s people until finally there was no king left at all but a series of conquering overlords. After a few hundred years, rebellion allowed the Israelites to install a new king, but not the rightful king, not a descendant of David. Israel’s last king wasn’t even an Israelite, not even close. He was King Herod who murdered his family and was the puppet king of the Roman Empire.

They couldn’t even recognize the real King of the Jews.

A star heralded his birth. Dignitaries from other nations brought him kingly gifts. Angels proclaimed his coming. The working class people celebrated his arrival. A priest prophesied about his destiny.

He would, “be the rising and falling of many in Israel.” (Luke 2: 34)

And so, he was.

In his 30s, he began to overtly establish his rule. He was anointed, as was the custom for the rightful ruler, at the Jordan River. He gave speeches and told stories about his Kingdom to his people. In his kingdom, good always wins in the end, God is always worshiped and even enemies are loved. In his kingdom, power is used to free, heal, forgive, instruct, love and restore. He demonstrated this as he drove out demons, made the lame to walk and the blind to see, forgave the sins of many, taught the people, welcomed the children and restored the dead to life.

When he finally came into the city of Israel’s kings, Jerusalem, many in Israel rose to celebrate the coming of the king, waving palm branches and shouting, “Hosanna!” He came as a ruler of peace, and within one week would expose corruption, dismantle financial injustice and kneel before his friends and wash their feet.

He was not the king the people wanted.

They wanted a king who would immediately expel Rome, overthrow Herod and follow human-made religious rules. He didn’t use his power in all the usual human ways. He wasn’t violent when attacked. He didn’t tell a lie to save himself or defend himself with the truth. He didn’t call in an army to fight for him; though, he could have. He could have fought for himself as a human being fights, with fists and furry. He could have fought as the God he is by manipulating land, water, fire, air or anything else in creation. He could have called for the armies of heaven, a supernatural force superior to the greatest human warriors. He could have denied that he was the King of the Jews. He could have shouted into the faces of his accusers his family linage tracing it all back to his ancestor David. But, he didn’t. It’s not that he couldn’t, it’s that he chose not to.

Why?

Because, his power was human and also divine.

His true power was made manifest in what he did that humanity could not do.

He did not use his power to save himself.

He used his power to save us.

By submitting his power to God the Father.

Not that he did not have power, but that he yielded his will to God’s.

His submission kept him from striking out when he was lashed almost to death. His submission kept him from replacing the crown of thorns with the crown of glory. His submission led him to keep walking towards suffering and not away from it. His submission drove nails into his hands and feet while being mocked by those unworthy of touching him. Finally, he submitted his spirit into God’s hands.

Above his broken body was a sign. It was a sign that identified his crime in Greek, Hebrew and Latin – for all to read. What was the crime that cost him his life? He was, “King of the Jews.” And, it was the truth.

Jesus died not because who he was was wrong.

Jesus died, but because it was wrong to us.

His power threatened human establishments of power, privilege and position.

It still does.

For on the day he died, Jesus was not powerless, but powerful. He used his power to reinstate right uses of human power. It was his privilege and his alone, to wage heavenly war against sin and death and win. It was his position as the incarnate one – fully God and fully human – to use his power to restore humanity. He died to reverse the consequences of humanity’s perpetual grasp for power by reinstating the right to rule and to reign in the Kingdom of God. Jesus’s death gave all who follow him the ability to submit their power to God so that they might find forgiveness and the ability to use their power for good and not evil.

Jesus is King of the Jews, but he is foremost King of All –

All time, all creation, all people, ALL THINGS.

He is not a king that harmfully forces his power on you.

He is a king who invites you to be a part of his eternal kingdom.