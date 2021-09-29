Johns: In praise of tiny libraries

I spent many of my after school evenings at the Greentown Branch Library. I really don’t remember how it started or why I gravitated there; there was no formal program, no academic intervention, no outreach to poor kids in the neighborhood; but, for some reason, the library is where I wanted to hang out.

Greentown is a few miles from the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Interstate 77, and close enough to the Akron-Canton Airport that we could smell smoke from the wreckage when New Yankee catcher, Thurman Munson, crashed his Cessna Citation there in August 1979.

You could see the library from my school playground. It was tiny, only a few hundred square feet, a single reading room with shelving along the walls and a few freestanding cases stuffed with newspapers, books, and magazines. And, most importantly, I could walk there in less than ten minutes.

Of course, I understand why my parents allowed me to spend countless hours there each week — one less fidgety kid running through the house! But I am not sure why Jean Shelly, the fiercely disciplined, frighteningly stern librarian, put up with me. But she did. In fact, she was kind to me, even maternal, keeping a table always ready for me to spread out all the materials I was exploring.