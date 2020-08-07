“How can I know the will of God?” This is the question I have been asked more than any other over the years.
Most people struggle with this question. Knowing God’s will is a process of discernment. We do not have to be hopeless in this challenge. Many give up considering it impossible to know the Lord’s will. The 11th chapter of Hebrews is known as the “Faith Chapter.” It is the history from the Old Testament of those who discerned the will of God and lived it. One of those was Abraham. Hebrews 11:8: “By faith Abraham obeyed when he was called to go out to a place that he was to receive as an inheritance. And he went out not knowing where he was going.”
Knowing the will of God begins with faith. I live with the certainty of God’s presence, His creation and the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. Abraham did all he did “by faith.” Next I chose to obey what the Lord shows me. Rarely will the Lord show us a lot at one time. We take small steps of obedience. Those steps of obedience demonstrate faith. Faith is not something we just hold and enjoy. Faith is active. The Lord gives faith and builds our faith so we will grow in obedience.
Abraham discerned God’s will when he was called. This calling was simply God revealing his will to Abraham. I believe this revealing was over time involving multiple encounters. Because Abraham grew in faith he was able to discern the call of God. The term “the call of God” was receiving the will of God.
Abraham’s dreams and the call of God were not the same. Often we develop dreams for our lives and assume they are the will of God. Then we expect God to show up and make our dreams come true. But our dreams are not always the call of God. When dreams do not match God’s will do not expect God to bless them and make them come true. His will is always in alignment with his Word. It is not about self-promotion. His will is about bringing honor to the Lord Jesus. His will one way or another will involve helping other people.
How do we know his will?
1. Determine to live by faith and obedience.
2. He will place his will deep in your heart: the very essence of who you are.
3. His Will is persistent and consistent.
4. There will be the affirmation of others who walk with God.
5. The Lord will equip you and provide the gifts, abilities, desire, curiosity and a satisfaction and strange ease in living his will.
This does not mean it will be easy. Hebrews goes on to say that Abraham went out to a place he did not know where he was going. He and his family went from a nice home and city to the desert living in tents. Discerning his will often means we take the more difficult path and “pull some desert time.” This requires faith. Abraham did not know where he was going. He took those small steps of faith and obedience one at a time. So must we.
May the Lord bless as you discern his will!
