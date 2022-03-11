Lent is a time of preparation and confrontation

For some of us, it’s been a week:

a week since Ash Wednesday.

a week since we began the season of Lent.

a week since we’ve had ashes imposed on our foreheads in the shape of a cross.

a week since we’ve heard, “From the dust you were made and from the dust you will return. Repent, believe the good news.”

It’s been a week since we were reminded that we are mortal—that death is the inevitable outcome for everyone. It may sound morbid. That’s because Lent is morbid. Lent isn’t about ignoring the reality of death, but being honest about it.

Like it’s sister season, Advent, Lent is a time of preparation. It’s a season of confrontation. Lent and Advent confront us with the uncomfortable truth of our existence; so that instead of distraction and denial, we can find substantive hope. During Advent, we look forward to celebrating the birth of Jesus, the one born to redeem all of creation from sin and death. At Lent, we examine our own sins and eventual death and come to terms with our inability to mend our brokenness. Confronting our ineffectiveness and frailty causes us to look forward to celebrating Jesus’s death and resurrection, to celebrating Easter. We look forward to Easter, because Jesus’s death means that we no longer have to eternally die for our sins. Jesus’s resurrection ensures resurrection for all who believe in him, for all who know him.

The apostle Paul makes it clear that to know Christ is to know the power of his resurrection, his suffering and his death. More than just intellectual knowledge or spiritual book smarts, when Paul says, “know,” what he means is experience. In other words, if we want to truly know Jesus, we will experience suffering and death. Sounds morbid, right? Well, in a way, it is.

Every time we seek transformation in our lives—to change a bad habit, recover from addiction, stop excusing our negative behaviors, to adopt a new spiritual discipline—it’s gonna hurt. It may feel good. It may also feel like suffering, and if we do it right, it will be a kind of death. What was has to end before what will be fully begins. Death always precedes resurrection. In many ways, that’s the whole ethos of Lent that begins with Ash Wednesday. We embrace the suffering that comes with self-denial, self-examination, confession and repentance so that we can embrace a new life. Lent gives us a period of time to reflect, identify and seek to reorder what is disordered about our lives so that we can find a better life by Easter.

I identified what I needed to give up for Lent by the end of January—social media. I knew I did not have a good relationship with social media. I used Facebook reels and Facebook watch, Instagram and Twitter as a way to escape from stress and avoid reality for a moment. I actually looked forward to knowing that I was going to be disconnected from social media for over a month. Before Ash Wednesday, I’d been hoping to finish a book I’d been reading since October. Now, I’m a week in. I deleted from my phone a week ago. I haven’t read any more of my book, and I’m slowly trying not to replace Facebook with some other screen-related distraction. It’s harder than I thought it was going to be. I inadvertently think about posting a quote or a thought, and then remember that I’m off social media except for the necessary work-related post. My hope is that by Easter I will have detoxed from social media enough to put it back into its rightful place. It will become a tool for communication not a vehicle for escapism. We’ll see how it goes, it’s only been a week.

It’s also been a week of having a song stuck in my head. See, without social media, I finally opened up a CD—yes, they still exist—that a friend from seminary sent me. He’s a Mennonite missionary living with his young family in Harrisonburg. Seth Crissman is a musical missionary. I’d never heard of such a thing, but it’s what he does, so I guess it’s a thing. He writes and performs liturgies, music intended for worship. He records CDs and sends them out for free so that they can be used in church worship or daily personal worship. You can print his music to play in worship or download it to listen to over SoundCloud by going to www.thesoilandtheseedproject.org. It’s beautiful, and it’s also addictive (in a good way). My brain and maybe more so my soul, won’t let me let it go. I keep hearing Paul’s words, sung by Seth’s Walking Roots Band, as if they were my own:

“I want to know Christ and the power of his resurrection and the fellowship of sharing in his sufferings, becoming like him in his death and so, somehow, to attain to the resurrection from the dead.” Philippians 3:10

Inadvertently memorizing scripture has been a pretty good trade for social media. I’ve found a Lenten theme song/verse. I wish I could take credit for it, but that’s what God does through the season of Lent. And, it’s only been a week.

Author’s Note: Seth Crissman has not asked me to promote his project nor have I suggested that I would. I wrote about his work with the Walking Roots Band because it has been a spiritual blessing in my life. I hope it is for yours.