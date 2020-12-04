Let's be fruitful!

I think Bonsai trees are intriguing. Bonsai is a Japanese art form which uses pruning and root reduction techniques to create small trees in containers that look like full-size trees. While a pine tree could grow up to 150 feet tall, clip it and trim it enough and it will remain a miniature version of itself. The tree will never reach its full potential. I believe there is a spiritual lesson here. There are some people who have been attending church for a long time, but they are a miniature version of what God intends for them to be. They are bonsai Christians. Like a Bonsai, they look good for ornamental purposes, but bear no visible fruit. These Christians get offended easily. They don’t speak to people who treat them wrong. They cuss other drivers out in traffic. They don’t have a rich prayer life. They give and serve very little. You could say that they are simply taking up space.