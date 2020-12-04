Let's be fruitful!

I think Bonsai trees are intriguing. Bonsai is a Japanese art form which uses pruning and root reduction techniques to create small trees in containers that look like full-size trees. While a pine tree could grow up to 150 feet tall, clip it and trim it enough and it will remain a miniature version of itself. The tree will never reach its full potential. I believe there is a spiritual lesson here. There are some people who have been attending church for a long time, but they are a miniature version of what God intends for them to be. They are bonsai Christians. Like a Bonsai, they look good for ornamental purposes, but bear no visible fruit. These Christians get offended easily. They don’t speak to people who treat them wrong. They cuss other drivers out in traffic. They don’t have a rich prayer life. They give and serve very little. You could say that they are simply taking up space.
John the Baptist had something to say about this type of Christian: “and even now the ax is laid to the root of the trees. Therefore every tree which does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire.”(Matthew 3:10 KJV) Bonsai Christians never get any bigger or healthier, because they allow Satan to trim their roots over and over. They never fulfill their purpose. They never walk in their calling. The devil has an arsenal of shears and pruning tools to stunt our spiritual growth. He wants to keep us from developing deep roots. The secret to a tall flourishing tree is a deep and healthy root system.
The Bible implores us to bear much spiritual fruit in our lives. This includes: love, joy, peace, patience, goodness, gentleness, kindness, faithfulness and self-control (Galatians 5:22, 23). To be successful in this endeavor, we must develop a deep and healthy root system. You’ll never see fruit upward until you grow roots downward. Bearing fruit requires growing deep roots of prayer and developing deep roots of gathering with other believers. It also involves cultivating deep roots of studying the scriptures and living a life for Jesus outside of two hours on a Sunday morning.
This Christmas season, I want to encourage you to share some fruit with others. I don’t mean simply a fruit basket from the local farmers market. I’m referring to the love, joy, and peace of the season. Christmas is a time of celebration but it is also a time for salvation and reconciliation. Pick up the telephone and call that friend whom you’ve not spoken to in years. Extend forgiveness where needed. Share the love of Jesus with someone who is hurting and despondent. Find ways to be of service to your local church. With all our community has had to endure in 2020, let’s celebrate the life and light of Jesus. It is because of God’s love for us that we have cause for celebration. Let’s be fruitful!
