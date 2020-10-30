Let's get to work

2020 has been a challenging year for us all. The COVID-19 virus has made everything we attempt to do more difficult. There have been periods of civil unrest, financial strain, and a polarizing political season. I’m reminded of a story from the book of Genesis about another challenging time. It was a time of famine. This famine came about during the time that Isaac and his family were establishing themselves in the Promised Land. This was not the first and only famine that the descendants of Abraham had to endure. Abraham himself dealt with famine, as well as Jacob and his sons. In both instances, Abraham and Jacob chose to journey to Egypt to escape the hardship and find food. However, in Isaac’s story we see God directed him otherwise. He was told to stay and God promised to be with him and to bless him. Isaac didn’t just stay put and wait for the famine to pass, he got to work. “Then Isaac sowed in that land, and received in the same year an hundredfold: and the Lord blessed him,” (Genesis 26:12 KJV). He did something very illogical and received a miracle harvest. Receiving a hundred fold harvest the next year would mean that he didn’t lose a single crop that season.
The time of famine is not the time for sowing. Most individuals would tell you to wait it out for more favorable circumstances. I’m sure his neighbors were probably telling him “Isaac you’re wasting your seed. Why not wait till this is all over?” Isaac had a promise from God and he knew he had to do his part. This brings me back to 2020. The time for sowing is now! How much longer are we going to wait until we get back to work for the Lord? The circumstances might not be favorable. We are still dealing with the obvious effects of a global pandemic. It is not an ideal time to attempt work for the Lord. Just as Isaac didn’t allow his dust bowl of a land to stop him from sowing seed, we shouldn’t allow our current circumstances to paralyze us from moving forward.
Isaac made two very important choices, he stayed and he sowed. I’m sure for all of us there have been times when it would have been easier to leave rather than stay. If God has called you to a place, a business, a marriage, a calling, or a church, you need to stay till the harvest comes back. Don’t leave where God has placed you just because things are hard right now. The grass is not always greener somewhere else. Isaac also sowed in faith. It took a lot of faith to believe God’s promises during that unfruitful season, but God came through.
As we enter the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons, I want to encourage you to get back to work for the Lord. Find ways to be of service to your community or your local church. Pick up the phone and call your pastor and ask how you might be of service to the church. Volunteer at a local food pantry. Reach out to someone who is lonely or sick and offer your love and encouragement. Most importantly set aside time to pray. “And let our people learn to devote themselves to good works, so as to help cases of urgent need, and not be unfruitful,” (Titus 3:14).
