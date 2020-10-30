Let's get to work

2020 has been a challenging year for us all. The COVID-19 virus has made everything we attempt to do more difficult. There have been periods of civil unrest, financial strain, and a polarizing political season. I’m reminded of a story from the book of Genesis about another challenging time. It was a time of famine. This famine came about during the time that Isaac and his family were establishing themselves in the Promised Land. This was not the first and only famine that the descendants of Abraham had to endure. Abraham himself dealt with famine, as well as Jacob and his sons. In both instances, Abraham and Jacob chose to journey to Egypt to escape the hardship and find food. However, in Isaac’s story we see God directed him otherwise. He was told to stay and God promised to be with him and to bless him. Isaac didn’t just stay put and wait for the famine to pass, he got to work. “Then Isaac sowed in that land, and received in the same year an hundredfold: and the Lord blessed him,” (Genesis 26:12 KJV). He did something very illogical and received a miracle harvest. Receiving a hundred fold harvest the next year would mean that he didn’t lose a single crop that season.