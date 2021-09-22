As my kids get older, I notice patterns in their thinking and behavior. For example, they run the other way when anything is said about chores. I have picked up on other patterns, too. My youngest daughter is very sweet and optimistic. However, do not get on her bad side. I have learned that there are some people who she just does not like. Fortunately, I am on her good list.

One night, she was telling me about someone at school she was upset with. As her dad and her pastor, I knew that I had some bad news that I had to deliver to her. I said, “Cadyn, you know how in church we talk about God loves everyone? Well, God expects us to do the same thing. In fact, Jesus actually said to love your enemies.” I then told her about Luke 6:27-31 (NIV), which says “But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you. If someone slaps you on one cheek, turn to them the other also. If someone takes your coat, do not withhold your shirt from them. Give to everyone who asks you, and if anyone takes what belongs to you, do not demand it back. Do to others as you would have them do to you.”