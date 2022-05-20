Marriage season

It’s May, y’all, and do you know what that means?

Wedding season has officially begun. That’s right, wedding season is upon us and will stay with us through the summer and into October.

Now, it doesn’t mean that couples don’t get married in November, April and the months in between. They do! I did!

Most couples simply prefer to get married during the warmer months when it is comfortable to be outdoors and the natural landscape lends its seasonal beauty. With long summer days or the vibrant colors of autumn, it makes sense that there is a wedding season. Marriage, however, is more than a season. Marriage is for all the seasons of our lives.

Weddings, though, do not prepare us for all of the seasons of life. If we’re being honest, they mostly prepare us for the sunny, bright days that we hope lay ahead. And while those are important and beautiful days, they are not all of the days.

If you’re getting married this wedding season or any season, I encourage you to take some time to think about all of the seasons not just the one before you currently and continue reading. If you know someone who is getting married, consider sharing these words with them, perhaps it may help prepare them for all that comes after the wedding.

As you venture into marriage, it’s important to be prepared for all of the seasons, not just your favorite one. Not every season of marriage is easy. That’s why preparing for your marriage is even more important than preparing for the wedding.

Here are a few things to help have a successful marriage:

1. Get premarital counseling!

I’m a pastor. I’m also a woman. I get the excitement around weddings. I love the big dresses, the party planning and all the pretty and meaningful things. One of my favorite shows is “Say Yes to the Dress!” But, for the love of God and your future spouse, get pre-marital counseling with your priest or your pastor. If you don’t have a pastor, contact me at Redwood UMC, and I’ll do premarital counseling with you. Don’t set foot down the aisle without planning the next steps after the wedding!

Good premarital counseling is going to be an investment of time, and if done right, a little bit of money. I’m always amazed at how much people spend on a wedding from the food to the favors and everything in between and yet get upset that premarital counseling will cost something. $30 a person for a relationship profile is a small amount compared to the cost of the wedding or what you’ll spend if the marriage falls apart. If you can spend hours creating a Pinterest wedding board, you can spend a few hours in premarital counseling!

And, fair warning! Premarital counseling is not easy. It’s often a bit uncomfortable. Couples talk about very real and relevant parts of themselves and their relationship. Everything from money to sex, work to how you relax, your family background and your faith, anything that may cause conflict in your future marriage, so that we can work to resolve that conflict before you’re married. At the very least, premarital counseling will give you the tools to resolve conflict when it happens, and it will! How much conflict varies from couple to couple, but it will happen to some degree.

2. Weddings are for sinners; marriages, too. Get premarital counseling!

You have your good and bad traits. Your future spouse has their good and bad traits. So do your families and your friends. The wedding planning and the wedding may bring some of these less positive traits out, and what the journey to the altar doesn’t bring out being married certainly will. So often people assume marriage, like the wedding, will be an experience of our best and beautiful selves, an almost alternate reality. On its best days, it is! I’ve been married for 15 years, and there are times when I can escape into a hug from my husband and some quiet time together that shuts out the worst of the world. But, when we both have the stomach flu, it can be like falling into a living Stephen King novel, because marriage, like the stomach flu, often creates a space where we reveal the least flattering versions of ourselves. In marriage, you will fail. You will have conflict, you will need to ask for forgiveness and offer it in return.

(Please note that in talking about the negative aspects of marriage that I am not referring to abusive relationships in any form — emotional, physical, psychological, financial, etc. If you find yourself in an abusive relationship, please reach out. There are people, like myself, who want to help you get the help you need and deserve.)

3. You invite your village to your wedding; but you may not want your village in your marriage! Get premarital counseling!

On your wedding day, your friends and family — your village — will gather around you to celebrate your love and the commitment you are making before God to one another. It’s a day that most of us want to share with others, and we want those who love us to want to be a part of it.

However, we don’t want those who love us to be a part of our marriage. We want them to be supportive and encouraging, but we also don’t want to be subject the the village gossip. In other words, we need people and relationships outside of our spouse for our health and well-being. What you don’t need is in-laws or well-intentioned family members or friends in the middle of your marriage. I remember when I got married. I was the first of all of my friends to have a husband and to be figuring out life together. There were just some questions that it was not appropriate to ask my mom or another family member about, and my friends wouldn’t have know what to say. Our marriage would have benefitted from having another couple with a little bit more experience who could have supported and encouraged our relationship. I believe that is what the church, the community of faith is for, to encourage and support each other. We have our village in our families and our close friends, but we also need our church community in order to do marriage well.

There is so much more that I could write about marriage, but I will leave you with this: marriage is a beautiful thing, but it’s also hard work! With the right tools, it can be easier to make it last through every season of our lives. If you know it’s gonna rain you pack an umbrella. If you know it’s gonna be sunny, you put on some sunscreen. You prepare for all the seasons of your life with the right tools to keep you dry or sunburn free, why not do so for your marriage?

Maybe you’re already married and you wish you had worked through some things before you said, “I do.” Please know that it’s never too late to get the help your relationship needs. Marriage counseling can be just as helpful as premarital counseling! It can be a lot of the same topics, just coming from the already married perspective. It can help you get through a tough season and into a better one.

I’ve said it once, but I’ll say it again. Marriage is a beautiful thing, meant to last all of the seasons of our lives. It’s beautiful, because it’s a good gift from God. It’s for all the seasons of our lives, just as God is there showing us love in and through every season. So, plan your wedding. Celebrate! But also plan for your marriage, so that you can have a reason to continue celebrating for many years to come!

“Many waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot sweep it away. If one were to give all the wealth of one’s house for love, it would be utterly scorned.” Song of Solomon 8:7