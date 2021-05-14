Memes rub mother the wrong way

Dear Annie:

I am 50 years old with two college degrees and three certifications. I am facing what I believe is a dilemma among women like me who are single.

The friends I knew who are coupled up have treated me like the “background friend” where I’m not included in their activities due to not being a part of a couple. But instead of feeling sorry for myself, I moved on from them.

My question is this: I do occasionally enjoy being social, even though I am an introvert. The trouble is that most activities for adults are not single-friendly.

I know we are still working our way out of a major pandemic, but are there some places where I can meet other single adults my age?

Keep in mind that I have been fully vaccinated as I am asking this.

In the meantime, how can I combat the loneliness I sometimes feel?

Are there any virtual Meetup events? That’s what I’m willing to stick with until it’s safe to socialize.

— Desiring to Move On

Dear Desiring: