Mildness is not weakness

Is meekness weakness? Our Lord Jesus declared, “Happy are the meek for they shall inherit the earth.” He is promising to reward those who are meek. So what does it mean to be a meek person? Meekness is often times associated with weakness, being cowed, easily intimidated, even scared or frightened. It can also mean: showing mildness, gentleness of nature and teachability. I’m afraid that most of us are born with a prideful and temperamental nature, demanding that the whole world notice us and swiftly meet our every infantile need.
Hopefully, as we grow to physical maturity, we also outgrow that childish, somewhat volatile, behavior; but not always. Far too often we do witness grownups acting out as children, mouthing abusive words to their loved ones and, like a child, blaming others for their unhappiness.
Spiritual maturity on the other hand produces a meek spirit. What exactly am I getting at? What is a meek spirit? First of all we accept our position in life, whether that be lowly, troubled or even beaten down by those in authority over us. The meek person is gentle and mild in disposition; yet he may be a lion in defending others or standing up for that which is, despite all forces, seeking to compel him to conform to what God calls evil.
The Lord Jesus angrily overturned the tables of unscrupulous moneychangers because they were turning his Father’s house into a cave of robbers. Those scoundrels were ripping off the common folks and needed to be shut down. Yet his ministry was one of gentleness, he could have called down fire and killed those cheaters. Meekness dictated a firm rebuke.
Since the quality of meekness doesn’t normally come at birth, how can I move toward this spiritual attribute? The path to meekness begins when we commit our lives to the Savior, Christ, asking him to save us from our sins. In trust we hand over, to him, our worries, our disappointments, our plans, our lives. We trust that God will work things out in a way that will be for our good and to the glory of God. As we learn to lean on God, he removes the old anxieties and pride making us into a new creation in Christ.
As we grow in our love and submission to Jesus, he in turn promises to fill us with God the Holy Spirit (John 14:15-17). Genuine mildness comes from our being led by the Holy Spirit. Mildness is labeled as one of the fruits of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22,23).
Authentic mildness is not weakness. It is a quality backed by the power of an Almighty and holy God. Our reward, when committing our life to Christ, is eternal life. Our future reward — heirs to all that Jesus possesses, including the earth. Indeed the meek shall inherit the earth.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!