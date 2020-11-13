Mildness is not weakness

Is meekness weakness? Our Lord Jesus declared, “Happy are the meek for they shall inherit the earth.” He is promising to reward those who are meek. So what does it mean to be a meek person? Meekness is often times associated with weakness, being cowed, easily intimidated, even scared or frightened. It can also mean: showing mildness, gentleness of nature and teachability. I’m afraid that most of us are born with a prideful and temperamental nature, demanding that the whole world notice us and swiftly meet our every infantile need.

Hopefully, as we grow to physical maturity, we also outgrow that childish, somewhat volatile, behavior; but not always. Far too often we do witness grownups acting out as children, mouthing abusive words to their loved ones and, like a child, blaming others for their unhappiness.

Spiritual maturity on the other hand produces a meek spirit. What exactly am I getting at? What is a meek spirit? First of all we accept our position in life, whether that be lowly, troubled or even beaten down by those in authority over us. The meek person is gentle and mild in disposition; yet he may be a lion in defending others or standing up for that which is, despite all forces, seeking to compel him to conform to what God calls evil.