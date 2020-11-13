Mr. Right looking for love during COVID

Dear Annie: I’m a senior at university. I’m living with my boyfriend this semester, so we’re in the same “family unit” and are able to be around each other without masks and social distancing.

I’ve been seeing my boyfriend — let’s call him Raul — for about a year and a half now. We’re getting along rather well, and I can really envision a future together. However, this is the first serious relationship I’ve been in, and the two of us are most likely going to be in very different places once the academic year is over. Raul’s applying to grad schools in Europe, and I’m looking to work for a nonprofit in the United States. Neither of us would feel good about letting the other compromise their plans or ambitions or dreams.

That aside, while I was back home in Vermont during the onset of the pandemic, I got to spend a lot of time with childhood best friend — let’s call him Vermont Boy — who just broke up with his girlfriend of three years. I felt that there was a spark between us, but nothing happened over the summer. Vermont Boy and I have been texting every day since. He also has similar interests to mine and wants to stay in the States — in New England, preferably. At one point over the summer, it felt as though we were about to kiss, but I think he held back since he knew I’m in a relationship. I’m glad we didn’t kiss, but I also really wish we had.