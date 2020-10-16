Never separated from the love of God

He then speaks of death or life. Death because it is the great unknown may cause the greatest fear of separation. Life by its sheer intensity can take us to the place we do not know where the Lord is. There are fears we face that will seem to rule the day. Fear of the future or facing the reality of the present can make us feel separated from the love of God. There is nothing that has the power to separate us from God’s love because there is nothing greater than He.

When we face tough times that cause this sense of separation we must live in this truth and live out of this truth. We do this by looking for the many evidences of God’s love in those situations. Often we focus just on the sense of being overwhelmed. We need to focus on his presence with us. Not because we feel it but because He promised his presence. We are convinced of his promises. We are “Standing on the promises of God.”

I choose to live under his Lordship. Not the lordship of fear. The Lord has already gone the distance by sending his Son the Lord Jesus to this earth and into our lives. Jesus rose from the dead to walk into the rest of our lives. He is powerfully present with us. We need to look and expect to experience the reality of his love.

May the Lord bless as you daily experience His always present love.