By DAVID SLAYTON
Separation is one of the toughest emotions that we experience in life. Often what separates us from what we need or love we seem powerless to control. Life has a way of dealing us surprising blows that cause us to feel separated from the love and presence of God. This sense of separation from God can leave us feeling a terrible, overwhelming sense of loneliness. Loneliness grows a mindset of isolation that can lead to desperation.
The reality is we are never separated from the love of God. Even though life’s circumstances may seem to suggest God is far away we are never separated from His love. The Apostle Paul spoke of this in Romans 8. He mentions all the possibilities of separation.
Vs. 35 “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or danger, or sword?
Vs. 38-39 “ For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord. ”
He outlines in verse thirty-five those areas of struggle that come because one serves the Lord. This world can be an ungodly and hostile place to live. The fear of not having adequate food or clothing makes us wonder where the love of God is. He mentions danger or sword which are the risk of death for serving the Lord.
He then speaks of death or life. Death because it is the great unknown may cause the greatest fear of separation. Life by its sheer intensity can take us to the place we do not know where the Lord is. There are fears we face that will seem to rule the day. Fear of the future or facing the reality of the present can make us feel separated from the love of God. There is nothing that has the power to separate us from God’s love because there is nothing greater than He.
When we face tough times that cause this sense of separation we must live in this truth and live out of this truth. We do this by looking for the many evidences of God’s love in those situations. Often we focus just on the sense of being overwhelmed. We need to focus on his presence with us. Not because we feel it but because He promised his presence. We are convinced of his promises. We are “Standing on the promises of God.”
I choose to live under his Lordship. Not the lordship of fear. The Lord has already gone the distance by sending his Son the Lord Jesus to this earth and into our lives. Jesus rose from the dead to walk into the rest of our lives. He is powerfully present with us. We need to look and expect to experience the reality of his love.
May the Lord bless as you daily experience His always present love.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!