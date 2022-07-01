Our real freedom comes in Christ

This weekend, the United States of America will be celebrating a decisive moment in our nation’s history — the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

As I have grown older, I appreciate our country’s history more. It was a daring decision to sign such a declaration from powerful England. As John Adams signed, he proclaimed, “Whether we live or die, sink or swim, succeed or fail, I stand behind this Declaration of Independence. And if God wills it, I am ready to die in order that this country might experience freedom.”

This decision to declare independence was not easy; colonists were English citizens, they felt they should enjoy the same rights that Englishmen enjoyed back in England. King George ignored freedoms once granted to the colonies. Harsh taxes and laws were making colonists’ lives unbearable.

Let’s not forget that in declaring independence from England, our forefathers made an equally courageous “Declaration of Dependence” upon Almighty God.

We weren’t the first nation to do so. At another crucial moment in history, as the formerly enslaved people of Israel were preparing to enter the promised land, Moses warned, “When you have eaten and are satisfied, praise the LORD your God for the good land He has given you. Be careful that you do not forget the LORD your God...” (Deuteronomy 8:10-11).

Our Founding Fathers were careful to remember God. The second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence begins with these words:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Again, the closing words of the Declaration states: “With a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence (that’s God), we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”

It is easy to overlook the deep faith of our Founding Fathers — Patrick Henry, George Washington, John Adams and others gave of themselves that we might enjoy freedom.

With all that is going on right now in our country, it seems to be pretty clear that people are forgetting about God and focusing more on getting their way whether it is against biblical principles or not. A wise King wrote, “Righteousness exalts a nation; but sin is a reproach to any people.” (Proverbs 14:34)

Christ’s followers, have a greater freedom than any constitution can grant us. We have the freedom offered in the Lord Jesus. We are all sinners and in need of freedom from our sin. Romans 3:23, “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;” We let go of sin by confessing our sin to Jesus. “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” (1 John 1:9)

People have rioted in protests, marched in demonstrations, looted and vandalized — thinking they’ll get their message across. What matters is what is right in the eyes of God. If people were really in harmony with God, He would direct their paths.

So, as we celebrate the birth of our nation, pray that our country might have a new birth of freedom; not freedom from God, but rather true liberty built upon His Word.

May each of us, reaffirm our dependence upon God so we may experience the freedom He gives from worry, fear, and guilt and from our sins. OUR REAL FREEDOM COMES IN CHRIST.