Overcoming sadness

In today’s world, I see a lot of sadness. I personally felt deep gloom as I witnessed our 9-year-old Shih Tzu, Bella, taking a turn for the worse. She’d stopped eating and drinking, lost weight and became lethargic. Her eyes stared longingly at me as if to say, “Please fix it.” I felt really low. Our vet said it could very well be Addison’s disease. He said that’s incurable and she would have good days and bad days. He prescribed steroids.

Then I meet 8-year-old Priscilla and her four brothers. Their 43-year-old mom had succumbed to a prolonged struggle with cancer. The five children were spending the summer with my daughter’s family; Priscilla’s mom and our daughter had been close friends. My heart melted when I saw Priscilla for the first time, she was a spitting image of her attractive mother.

My perspective changed, as much we value our dog, she is still a dog. But witnessing these five children’s sadness, eclipsed my personal sadness. What could we do to cheer up these kids? My perspective changed from emotional self-focus to somehow helping them.

I decided to query folks on how they dealt with sadness. A person in the process of divorce related, “This has been the saddest year of my life; I find that helping others, takes my mind off my own troubles.” I think that’s exactly what had helped lift my gloom; trying to encourage those motherless kids.

Another person answered, “After the death of my year-old daughter, I turned to alcohol and illegal drugs to lift my spirits; that ended in disaster.” Then I began to write and sing songs about my beautiful child; it was like she wouldn’t want me to grieve but rather rejoice that one day we’ll meet again, then she’ll have a perfectly healthy heart.” Accompanying himself on guitar — he then sang a sincere ballad about his precious daughter.

I’ve reflected on some of the causes of sadness, which when prolonged, can lead to depression. Loss of a loved one, loss of a job, thinking back; “If only I had done differently – this would have never happened.” Among a multitude of causes there would also be the moral failure of someone who was loved and well respected, perhaps a prominent spiritual leader.

I inquired of a minister friend about how he handles feelings of sadness; how does he stay joyful, I asked? He replied, “I speak, out loud, joyful passages from the Holy Bible. One such passage is Joshua 1:8, “This book of the law [Scriptures] shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, that you may observe to do all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then have good success.” And Psalm 19:08, “The statutes [Holy Scriptures] of the LORD are right, rejoicing the heart…”

Adding to my friend’s admonition, I find speaking out loud the name of Jesus uplifts my spirits. So how may we overcome sadness? I urge all to seek the Lord Jesus for forgiveness and the peace He gives.

P.S. Our dog is doing quite well. Thank you Lord.