Partners don't share similar lifestyles

Dear Annie: I just read your response to “Yuletide Usurper,” who had a falling out with her sister over a fight on Christmas years ago, and I agree with you wholeheartedly. From personal experience, it is worth taking the time to mend fences now before too much time passes.

Not too long ago, my younger sister pushed me out of her life. My husband and I had moved about six hours away for his job, and that seemed to deeply upset her.

Over the next five years, I called, sent cards to the kids, did whatever I could, but we never reconnected. One night, I was trying to look up my niece online to see if she’d graduated high school. Instead, I found my sister’s obituary. She had died a month earlier of a chronic illness. For years, she’d been sick, and I never knew. She excluded me from her obituary and had no services. I’ve tried calling my brother-in-law, wrote to them, begged my niece or nephew to call me. It’s been three years — nothing.

The moral of the story is this: Don’t let another day go by without making up. In retrospect, I should have driven the six hours and made her listen to me. She was only 56 years old, and I always thought we’d reconnect at some point. It never happened. — MM

Dear MM: I am so sorry for the loss of your sister and the way things were between you two when she died. Your point is well taken: We should do all we can to mend fences with family members. But for what it’s worth, it sounds as though you did do that. You tried, again and again, to reconnect with your sister. My heart hurts for you that, for whatever reason, she was unable to meet you halfway. I appreciate your letter.