Patience comes through listening to the Lord

Are you a patient person? Most of us would have to answer NO! Our culture trains us to expect everything now. We call it “fast food” for a reason. If we are not careful, we get mad with clerks at grocery stores and fast food restaurants if they do not process our orders at the rate we have come to expect. We rush through so much of life. Do we every stop to ask, “Is the rush worth it and what is all this rushing doing to me?” Someone has joked we pray, “Lord give me patience and give it to me right now!” Jesus spoke of the need for patience in what has been called, “The Sermon On The Mount” in the book of Matthew chapter five verse five.

Jesus in the opening paragraph of this sermon pronounces a series of blessings. These are given to those who will develop specific character qualities. The third character quality given is meekness. “Blessed are the meek for they shall inherit the earth.” The concept of meekness is a combination of humility and patience. The word carries the related ideas of long-suffering, mildness and focused calmness. The word was used in the ancient world of an animal that was under control. The idea is that we are under the control of the Lord not a hectic schedule.

Often patience seems like an impossible quality to achieve. Patience appears as either just “grin and bear it” or the essence of boredom. We just sit and wait on life. However, patience is the opposite of these notions. Patience is a focused calmness. Patience will produce calmness in our lives because it is directly linked to humility. Humble people are patient people because they do not demand what they want immediately. Pride requires that demands be met right now. How do we achieve patience?

Patience is developed as we engage the Lord not the schedule. We wait on the Lord trusting that He is at work even when we don’t “see” it. I pray and wait on his love, power, mercy and grace to work through a situation or person. Patience is an expression of faith. I am trusting the Lord and his timing. In practicing patience we find “soul rest.” I stop living life as a constant reaction. I can now live the Lord’s directed action.

In Isaiah 40:31 we are told that those who “wait on the Lord” shall experience four promises of God. Those promises are far better than the frustration, anger and fatigue which accompany impatience. Those promises are: “They shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings like eagles. They shall run and not be weary. They shall walk and not faint.”

Patience comes about as we learn to live a life listening to the Lord and living at His pace.

When I was a child my mother baked a lot of cakes. I noticed that when she removed a cake from the oven she would place a toothpick in the center of the cake no matter what it looked like on the outside. She told me she did such to make sure the cake was baked all the way through. If you pull a cake out too soon it may look fully baked on the outside but it is a gooey mess on the inside. Impatience causes us to “pull” life out of the “oven of God’s work” too early. Things may look ready but in reality it is still a gooey mess. We end up making a mess of a relationship, situation, etc. Often my mother would have to place the cake back in the oven for additional baking time. The results were always well worth waiting the additional time. Slow down, engage the Lord and allow him to develop patience in you. The result will be well worth it!