Telephones have always played a role in achieving success as a photojournalist on deadline--even predating the cellphone that allows everyone to be a bit of a photographer.
Today’s small hand-held constantly ringing, pinging and dinging model of instant communications has taken over control of the world. One’s privacy is gone. This is the era of the hand-held phone knowing everything about you, thus making it available to the world — ugh.
My memory goes all the way back to the cranking wall phone, where you asked the operator to get “Aunt Martha,” to the wall model with a dial, then to the table model with the phone standing upright, with the hearing device hanging in cradle arm and a dial.
In 1943, when I started out in journalism, we used the cradle phone or wall-mounted phone and pay box for a long time. These are the models we used to transmit wire photos from the field. One needed to remove the phones’ covers, and find lines one and two, to which we made our connections from the transmitter. That little process is where the adventure started.
Portable wire photo transmissions usually happen in the middle of nowhere, and getting a telephone line is an adventure.
As a war correspondent in Korea for the Associated Press, we had to use a phone buried in a canvas bag, along with a crank. One had to go through that division’s “forward command,” then transferred to division rear. If the line continued connected, you would ask for the next division until you reached Radio Tokyo, headquarters for most of the media. Our calls to Tokyo AP were not easy.
I’ve used that old trick of removing the mouth piece to keep the opposition from using the phone. Over the years we had the pay telephone hanging on a telephone pole, or in a drugstore, or in a rectangle booth outdoors somewhere.
One time I was covering a story in southeast Missouri and had to place the wire photo transmitter on the old wooden floor, and had wires going from it to a wall-hanging pay phone on the wall. A man came by and started complaining. He said he was from the local Bell Telephone Company. He left and shortly came back and apologized. He was not cognizant of an unwritten agreement between AP and Bell for use to do this. We had a special little box called a coupling coil that we had to use between our equipment and the phone.
The man left, and a short time later returned with his Boy Scout troop to watch.
Another time, during a dam dedication by President Harry S. Truman, in isolated northern Arkansas, I spent hours — and I mean hours — at the little newspaper, testing telephone lines so that the next day I wouldn’t have any trouble. I called a telephone company operator in Little Rock and tested many, many telephone circuits going to AP wire photo stations for relay to the main wire photo network to Dallas, St. Louis and New Orleans. I had to find one combination that would carry our frequency. After hours of testing, I found one combination that went from Mountain Home, Arkansas, to Little Rock to Memphis, Tennessee and then to St. Louis. The next day I processed my film, made a print and transmitted the picture on the telephone line combination that I had found the night before and it worked! Moments later, the United Press International photographer tried to send his picture with no luck. He couldn’t reach anywhere that worked. I had beaten him. He got fired as a result of AP beating him.
I went to Waverly, Minnesota to cover then Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey voting. It was important enough to install an AT&T/Bell wire photo network line. When I got there, I found their technician sitting on the floor next to his equipment and holding the blueprints. It was not even set up — he didn’t know how to do it! I had to get a motel room, set up my darkroom and wire photo transmitter, and operate as usual.
Another interesting time was using the telephones in the capitol building in Helena, Montana, during a visit by then-presidential candidate John F. Kennedy. They had a complicated telephone system. So one Sunday I went around the empty room and removed the phone, and opened all the circuits, except the one I was using. This tied up the system while I was transmitting — then I restored everything.
In my AP career from 1943 to 1971, I never even heard of the cellphone. During those days I would constantly call the office and tell them where I was, so that if a story broke, they could call me.
Ah me, times do change.
