Praying for your family

There are no people who affect our lives as much as family members. We have an impact on our family members often in ways we do not realize. The most important initiative we can take with our families is to pray for them.
Meal times offer a good opportunity to gather the family not only to share a meal together but also to pray together. Reading the Bible and praying together can do much to build unity in a family. Keep a prayer journal of God’s answers to prayer for your family. Recognize that his answers are often different from the exact requests we make. This is an expression of his wisdom. Praying with children before they go to bed is another opportunity to pray as a family.
There is an old adage: “The family that prays together stays together.” At the very least the family that prays together stands a far better chance of staying together over the years.
I would like to offer a suggested prayer that families can pray modeled from the Lord’s Prayer of Matthew 6: 9-13
“Our Father in Heaven” Lord, you teach us the importance of family by giving us the title Father. You are our Father in Heaven. This means that you are perfect and you answer our requests out of your wisdom.
“Hallowed be your name” As a couple/family you are our focus and we praise you. Your name will be the most important name in our family. We will speak it with respect and acknowledging your presence in our home. We are awed that you would honor our home by making it yours.
“Your kingdom come your will be done on earth as it is in heaven.”
Lord, in our family with our children or grandchildren may your rule be known in their lives. May we not only know your will but may we also live your will. Give us the understanding of your will. Give us also the courage to live your will. Correct us when we fail to live your will.
“Give us this day our daily bread” Lord, we are needy people. We are a needy family. Please meet the daily needs we have. Teach us to know the difference between needs and wants. Help us to be thankful for the needs you meet and not complain about the wants you know in wisdom it is best not tot meet. Teach us the needs of our lives that are not so obvious like our need for daily wisdom and your grace.
“and for give us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors”
Lord, forgiveness is the toughest act we have to live. We ask for your forgiveness but then fail to offer it to others. Forgiveness is essential to the atmosphere and emotional health of our family/ marriage. If we do not learn to forgive each other our family will not survive. It can be hard living with each other at times. Empower us to forgive each other. May we receive your forgiveness and then immediately extend it to each other. May the atmosphere of our family be forgiveness not anger and resentment.
“and lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil”
Lord, there are so many things that can tempt us. If we give in to the temptation it can at the least damage our family/marriage and at the worst destroy our family. You have our permission and request to remove from our home and our lives any form of temptation especially those that will cause us to harm our family. If this means we have to change our lifestyle in anyway as to what we watch, what we do, what we say then we will obey what you tell us. The unity and health of our family is more important than the pleasure of any temptation.
Lord, we close by thanking you for our family that you gave us! In the precious name of Jesus Amen.
May the Lord bless your family as you seek him together in prayer.
