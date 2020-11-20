Praying for your family

“Your kingdom come your will be done on earth as it is in heaven.”

Lord, in our family with our children or grandchildren may your rule be known in their lives. May we not only know your will but may we also live your will. Give us the understanding of your will. Give us also the courage to live your will. Correct us when we fail to live your will.

“Give us this day our daily bread” Lord, we are needy people. We are a needy family. Please meet the daily needs we have. Teach us to know the difference between needs and wants. Help us to be thankful for the needs you meet and not complain about the wants you know in wisdom it is best not tot meet. Teach us the needs of our lives that are not so obvious like our need for daily wisdom and your grace.

“and for give us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors”