Reclaiming future generations

This week we have held our annual Vacation Bible School at our church. We have held a VBS every summer during my tenure here at Rocky Mount Church of God, this being our eighth year. Even during the pandemic interrupted 2020, we still managed to continue with modifications.

I was reflecting this week on the relevancy of this ministry. VBS is an old idea, predating the 20th century. It was birthed as a response to the time constraints of Sunday school. D. T. Miles was a Sunday school teacher with a desire to continue Bible education beyond Sunday school. From this, she created a program to last for several weeks throughout the summer. Can something that began in the late 1800s still be relevant to us in 2022? I say emphatically yes!

Our youth are affected by many of the same challenges as their parents. The ongoing effects of a global pandemic, the opioid epidemic, mass shootings, wars and rumors of wars, the rising cost of living and many others, aid in creating a culture that is dominated by fear and uncertainty. VBS can serve as a reprieve from all the bad news.

For two hours this week we have quoted scriptures, sang songs, ate nachos, played water games, laughed, made new friends and reaffirmed the truths of Scripture. We have taught our youth that God loves you no matter what and He is with you everywhere. We realize that the time we have with them is precious. I’ve heard it said that spiritual formation in children is akin to molding and shaping wet cement. If you work with it when it is freshly poured you can mold it and shape it however you wish. But if you wait, it becomes permanently set. Have you ever met someone who was “set in their ways?” Usually that phrase doesn’t apply to a nine-year-old. People who have engrained thoughts about God are less receptive to the gospel than are children.

VBS is one of our attempts at molding the cement while it is wet. Scripture teaches: “train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it,” (Proverbs 22:6 NKJV). VBS creates an environment where, over an extended period of consecutive nights, you can pour a massive amount of training into a child’s heart. VBS is great because it can be customized to fit any size church and any church culture. VBS is an opportunity to involve new people in ministry. It creates a door through which people can be introduced to the gospel and experience life change.

The first church I served as pastor was in Suffolk. I can still remember the theme scripture for our VBS that first year. 2 Timothy 1:7: “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” As we continue to experience uncertainty and fear in our society, it is times such as this that we need the Word of God rooted deeply in our hearts. These days call us not to abandon the tenants of Scripture, but to embrace them and employ them. May we continue to use Vacation Bible School as an opportunity to reclaim future generations.