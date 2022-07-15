Recognizing miracles

We hear of miracles. We often feel like we stand in need of a miracle in some area of our lives. However, we experience miracles but fail to recognize them. We tend to define miracles as an experience that is spectacular by our standards. It is something that would receive a lot of hits on YouTube. We live in a culture of sensationalism so we look for a miracle in that vein. Because of a faulty definition of a miracle we miss the miracles the Lord is performing every day. The Lord performs miracles out of his wisdom. He knows what is best for us today and in the length of life. He performs miracles in accordance with the design of his will that he is accomplishing. He performs miracles out of his love for us.

Last week in this column we examined the miracle of the large catch of fish on the Lake of Gennesaret. Jesus used this miracle to call his first disciples. It was impressive and overwhelmed everyone who was present. But there are other miracles taking place. If we are not careful we miss those miracles. Yet those miracles are closer to what happens in our lives. We don’t want to miss those miracles.

This story is in Luke 5. Jesus is beside the Lake of Gennesaret or Galilee. Simon and his partners have fished all night. They are now washing their nets. Their boats are pulled up to the shore. A crowd has pressed upon Jesus to hear him teach. Simon is not engaged in what is going on. He is focused on finishing his responsibilities and getting some sleep. Jesus sees his boats and gets in one of them and asks Simon to push out from the shore. It seems audacious for Jesus to get into Simon’s boat and take over the situation. But this is the first miracle. Jesus gets into Simon’s boat. It is like a visible metaphor. Jesus is stepping into Simon’s life. Simon is a tough guy. He is known for having a bad temper. He is rash in his actions. But Jesus wants to be in his life. Jesus invites himself into Simon’s life. Jesus begins to teach the crowd. However, Jesus’ main audience is sitting with him in the boat. The miracle continues. Simon is the focus of Jesus’ teaching. Jesus wants to change Simon’s life. He does so from up close and personal.

Following the miracle of the fish Simon literally climbs through the fish to worship Jesus. One miracle sets up the next. Worship takes us to the place of what the Lord wants to accomplish. Then the next miracle takes place. Jesus tells Simon he does not need to be afraid. How often do we keep our distance from the Lord because we are scared of him? It is a miracle to be able to be in the presence of the Lord. Jesus wants us in his presence.

The final miracle of the story is when Jesus tells Simon that he will “catch men.” Jesus is inviting Simon to be part of his work. He is telling Simon that he will use him. It is a miracle that the Lord will take sinful human beings and use them to accomplish his will. This is a miracle we are all invited to share in. Jesus loves us and has stepped into our “boat” — lives. He loves us with all our issues. He wants to use us. This is all miraculous! In order to experience this we have only to due as Simon. Worship our way to him. Decide we will follow Jesus. Following Jesus is all about living in the miracles he performs everyday. We have only to recognize them.