Remember what's important in life

Then I started thinking about Rocky Mount. We do not get many televangelists here, and I know many of the pastors (all good people). We do not have the problems that the Corinthians had. There are not many pastors going through town, taking advantage of people financially and teaching a false gospel. However, I realized that does not mean that we cannot be deceived just as badly. I think we just get hoodwinked by other things. We are easily swayed by power, prestige, money, other people and opportunities. I cannot tell you how many times I have wanted to buy a new car after watching an automobile commercial. Suddenly, I was convinced that I just had to have a new car. It is easy to be deceived about life and what is important.