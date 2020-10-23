Remember what's important in life

Recently, I preached from 2 Corinthians 11:1-15. In that scripture, Paul was dealing with more problems in the churches of Corinth while he was away. In this instance, he had to figure out what to do about the fake preachers who were coming into town, pulling the Christians away from the gospel that Paul preached to them and taking their money. He did not have anything good to say about them. In The Message version of chapter 11, Paul says “I’m giving nobody grounds for lumping me in with those money-grubbing “preachers,” vaunting themselves as something special. They’re a sorry bunch — pseudo-apostles, lying preachers, crooked workers — posing as Christ’s agents but sham to the core.”
Even more problematic for Paul, he apparently was not as smooth a talker as these itinerant, phony preachers were. I guess Paul would not have made for a good televangelist.
Speaking of televangelists, as I read this scripture, I thought about the smooth-talking preachers we see on television. I remember watching Jim Bakker when I was growing up. My grandma loved that man. She was as fiscally tight as they come, but she would send him a check in a heartbeat. He was happy to take it, too. He was happy to take a lot of people’s money to the tune of $3.4 million, according to what I read about him. Everyone felt so deceived. That is proof that even good people can be taken advantage of by a crooked person. Jim Bakker would have fit right in with the group of pseudo-apostles that Paul was railing against.
Then I started thinking about Rocky Mount. We do not get many televangelists here, and I know many of the pastors (all good people). We do not have the problems that the Corinthians had. There are not many pastors going through town, taking advantage of people financially and teaching a false gospel. However, I realized that does not mean that we cannot be deceived just as badly. I think we just get hoodwinked by other things. We are easily swayed by power, prestige, money, other people and opportunities. I cannot tell you how many times I have wanted to buy a new car after watching an automobile commercial. Suddenly, I was convinced that I just had to have a new car. It is easy to be deceived about life and what is important.
In Matthew 7:15 (NIV) Jesus said, “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.” He was right. There is a lot of stuff out there that is no good for us, but it sure looks alluring. Do not be fooled by the wolves all around us. Take Paul’s advice and stick to the gospel you have been taught.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!