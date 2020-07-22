Remembering a friend

During the last three years of writing this column, I’ve written first and foremost on behalf of the library. Sometimes I’ve added my opinions on subjects that mean a lot to me – history, culture, wildlife and nature, or my experiences being transplanted into Franklin County from a vastly different location and lifestyle. This column is in reverse. I wrote it out of grief over the death of a dear friend who also served on the library’s board.
In April, Franklin County lost a gem in the passing of Keith Ferrell of Glade Hill. A well-regarded writer and author, Keith was a champion of the public’s right to unfettered and equal access to information. He held the library’s operations to high standards and advised us on serving the public creatively and conscientiously.
Borrowing library books by the armful, Keith read with zest and care. He pushed fellow readers to delve into books that were unsettling, for those were the ones most likely to compel us to reflect on humanity. The Crooked Road Readers, the reading group he stewarded over the past several years, was his brainchild, and he guided participants in discussing serious books and the issues, often challenging and always provocative, that they raised.
Keith always said the best writing is about the darkness of life — its challenges and contradictions, controversy and chaos, and the unyielding grief and frailty of being human. Joy can happen in literature, but joy is boring and certainly never unadulterated. The best ideas and the best writing and the most indelible experiences of life devastate you, he said.
I am devastated to have lost my friend and my neighbor who lived across the Pigg River from me.
I met Keith in 2015 when his beagle, lost and missing identification, nosed into blackberry thickets behind my barn, howling after rabbits. AWOL for more than a week since absconding from home, Millard spent another week with me, bingeing on food and sleep until Keith spotted my “found dog” post on Facebook and drove from across the river to retrieve him.
Two years later, I crossed paths with Keith again when I joined the library’s staff. After a board meeting, Keith stopped by my office and, sporting a brown suede hat and uhmm-eating grin, reintroduced himself as Millard’s Dad. We became friends, and Keith became my writing mentor. And Keith helped me grapple with the traditions of a rural Southern community where I’ve often felt like a fish out of water.
Keith gave me permission to write just for myself and just for the sake of putting pen to paper, no matter the result. Keeping at it was the most important thing. And Keith gave me permission to admit, unapologetically, that my favorite books are about the dark and dreary — and the more unresolved or ambiguous, the better.
Alongside Keith’s own love for literature that’s dark and dreary and dystopian was his love for all things good. Friendship with Keith meant his generous storytelling, cutting social commentary and risque jokes. It meant talking about our cats and our beagles (thanks to Millard, I fell in love with the breed and adopted two beagles), vegetable gardening, local politics, and the goings-on at the Glade Hill Minute Market. With Keith there was no apology, no self-deprecation, no condescension — just belief in the joy and permanence of friendship.
Keith was sorrowful when the library closed in March due to COVID-19. He told Alison Barry, library director, and me that he’d miss us, but we knew implicitly we’d stay in touch and, when the dust settled, pick up where we left off. But three weeks later, Keith died, leaving us with the keen grief and confusion that come with abruptly losing a friend who was always there for us.
One of my last email exchanges with Keith involved a wickedly hilarious reference to “The Road,” Cormac McCarthy’s humorless, desperate post-apocalyptic book. Relentlessly bleak and brutal, the book ends with a remembrance of brook trout holding in ancient mountain currents. Brook trout carry along their lateral line and flanks a watery pointillism of lemon-yellow speckles and red candy dots with blue rims. Their waters are imperiled, but wild, native brook trout are a primordial and persevering species. They are radiant and everlasting.
With your friendship, Keith, you are a brook trout finning in the river.
