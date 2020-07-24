Seek for the good of others

You’d think that wearing a mask would somehow stifle my face’s ability to wordlessly communicate. Nope and apparently, not even with strangers. The store employee didn’t have to see that my jaw had dropped behind my mask to register my surprise. We had just watched a man proceed by us heading into the store wearing a mask. As if we could not read his displeasure through the holes cut out for his nose and mouth, he said, “I have to wear a mask, but it doesn’t say how.” The store employee, probably not older than 18 or 20, looked perplexed.
Even with a mask on, someone’s eyes and their posture say a lot about how they feel. Clearly, she believed this man’s comment was directed at her. Shrugging my shoulders, I told her I was sorry. “It’s just been a bad day,” she responded. When I asked her what made her day bad, she began to tell me about how this wasn’t her first uncomfortable exchange. Standing with another co-worker earlier that day, another man who was heading into the store wanted to express his displeasure. Only this man asked if he pointed a gun at her co-worker, was her co-worker still going to make him wear a mask before entering the store. I didn’t need to say anything in response; my face said it all.
Long before I became a pastor, when I was about this girl’s age, I worked as a store employee at Food City in Bristol. It wasn’t during a pandemic, but it was the spring following 9/11. The world had shifted. Terrorism became a familiar word, and patriotism was fairly high. I remember starting college later that fall with the cafeteria menu board listing freedom fries and freedom toast. It was an uncertain world, but as citizens, we were in it together. No one ever threatened my life for doing my job. No one ever threatened me over store policies that I was required to enforce, but didn’t establish. We saw no need to take out our fear and frustration on one another. Why, then, are our responses in 2020 so different from 2002? Are we not facing a common threat? Do we not have a common enemy in COVID-19, like we did with Osama Bin Laden and al-Qaeda? If so, why are we fighting each other instead of the disease?
Perhaps, it’s because it is easier to rage against another person than a disease. It’s easier to fight a person we can see rather than a disease we can’t. Engaging another person means that we get the satisfaction of a response. Someone can receive all the anger, fear, frustration and sadness COVID-19 has caused us and respond to it. A disease won’t give us the satisfaction of reacting to the challenge it poses. It cares nothing for feelings. It’s an invisible enemy that leaves a very visible wake of devastation in its path.
With COVID-19, the fallout is all around us from sickness and social distancing to school changes and increased stress. Yet, after what I witnessed last Friday, I’ve begun to wonder which is the bigger threat to our communities and our country, the virus or how we respond to it?
COVID-19 is certainly deadly, there’s no denying that. But, I am more and more convinced that how we respond to the changes brought on by COVID-19 and how we treat each other in the midst of the pandemic suggests our survival rate. Now, I’m not talking just about physical survival, but about how we come through this pandemic with our society, and its ability to band together intact. What COVID-19 has done is strip away some of our southern niceties that normally hold our community together to reveal some not so nice aspects of our humanity. Unmasked often through anger and impatience, selfishness and arrogance erode our ability to come together by elevating personal comfort and opinion above the good of others.
"‘I have the right to do anything,’ you say, but not everything is beneficial. ‘I have the right to do anything,’ but not everything is constructive.”
As the apostle Paul points out to the church in Corinth, there is a tension between having the right, freedom or ability to do anything and the awareness that not all things are best. Certainly, we have a right to choose to wear or not wear a mask. Certainly, we have the right to disagree with politics and policies. What Paul challenges us to examine, however, is whether or not exercising our rights is, “beneficial” or “constructive,” because, “no one should seek their own good, but the good of others.” (1 Corinthians 10:22-24) It’s meant to be like a circle, if you seek my good and I seek your good, everyone has a good day and not a bad one.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!