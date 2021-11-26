Should we feel guilty for having much? My daughter has practiced medicine in third world countries; her photos have had a sobering impact on me. I’ll try to describe just a couple of those images.

The sky is overcast and bright. There in the foreground is a tattered red couch. Garbage surrounds that lone piece of furniture, trash fills the background all the way to the horizon. Upon that sofa, huddled together, are a girl perhaps four years old, a boy maybe six, and a brown and white puppy. Somewhere nearby, not shown, is their tiny landfill home, cardboard, with plastic tarp. Homeless and orphaned children are rounded up and placed here, it’s a safe place compared to living on the streets in a city with more than nine million. Their daily routine consists of picking through trash, salvaging cardboard, metal and ‘valuables’ which can be sold in a nearby shantytown; the money received is exchanged for food.

My doctor daughter’s other photo is from travels which she and her OBGYN husband, along with their children, make to New Guinea. Their volunteer work takes them to a hospital compound, surrounded by jungle, no grocery stores, but local produce. One must not leave a “banana stem” hanging overnight on the porch, giant fruit bats will swoop in and consume all 100 pounds of the yellow fruit before winging into the dark night.