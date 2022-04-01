Show the world how good Christ is

Sometimes, like all dads, my kids think I am weird. For example, I have a night-time snack that they just do not understand. They asked me how I found it. My cousin, Little Mike, used to eat it when I was growing up. Here is how you make this delicacy. Get one shredded wheat biscuit and place it on a plate. Get the Worcestershire sauce you rarely use out of the refrigerator. Pour a decent amount on the shredded wheat. Then, top it all off with a slice or two of good old American cheese. Last, heat it up in the microwave for about 20 seconds. Enjoy!

You probably had the same reaction the kids did. “What is he doing?!” I promise you it is good, but it is off beat … not normal at all. Sometimes, the things that are the best in our world come as a surprise to me. Many times, I get to know someone whom I thought did not like me, only to find out that they are very kind and might even be praying for me. The point is that some things look ridiculous, but they are actually pretty darn good.

That is what happened in John’s gospel. Recently, I have been preaching through the end of Jesus’s life as it is found in that gospel. Those later chapters show some interesting dramatic scenes. The drama honestly does not show through clearly in the translations that we have. You had to be there to see it!

At the end of John, we read about many people questioning Jesus. He was questioned by soldiers and others as they arrested him in the garden. Next, he was interrogated by Annas, the father-in-law of the high priest, Caiaphas. Then he was shipped off from Caiaphas to Pilate, who had more questions. In all these interviews, Jesus gave very few answers. Which left the questioners very curious. It also left them in the dark. According to the commentaries that I read, they did not have a clue who Jesus was or what he was talking about. I am sure that their reaction to him was about the same as your reaction to my snack. “That’s weird.”

I have a bad feeling, and data suggests so, that is how many people see Jesus in our world. Odd and peculiar. Fake and phony. However, as we go about our lives there is something that we can do to help people in this struggle. There is something we can do to help them and their perception of Christ. We can be honest, real Christians. Be a person of integrity. Try your best to do what you say and believe. And if you should mess it up, which you will, own it and be honest with people … real. Let’s show the world just how good Christ is, no matter how strange he may look to them.