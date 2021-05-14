Standing guard at the door of your mind

Our minds are like a computer program, it tends to run a certain way. People have thinking patterns that are just the same way.

Thoughts come into our mind and we have a predictable way to respond to those thoughts. Often it isn’t healthy. This is why Paul teaches us to “take every thought captive and make it obedient to Christ” (2 Corinthians 10:5b NIV).

The software drives the hardware. Our mood changes and our energy goes down when we think a negative thought. We become self-conscious and nervous when we walk into a crowded room. We think people will look down upon us because of our clothes, or our weight, or our hair, or the color of our skin.

All of these thoughts are lies from Satan. The reality is, people probably don’t think about us as much as we think they think about us. We need to avoid helpless thinking. The wrong thoughts can be dangerous.

Helpless thinking has led many people down the dark roads of eating disorders, self-hate, self-injury, and even suicide. But we have the power to overcome these tendencies. We have to choose to cultivate our minds like a garden.