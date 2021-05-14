Standing guard at the door of your mind

What are your thought patterns? How well are they serving you?
Statistics say that 90% of people’s thoughts today are the same thoughts as yesterday.
The way that a person thinks affects their family, their income level, their happiness and even their physical health.
A person is literally what they think about all day long. Our character is the sum of all of our thoughts.
Our actions spring forth from the seeds of thought. The book of Proverbs teaches us “as he thinks in his heart, so is he.
Thoughts have power. That is why it is so important to stand guard at the door of your mind. Whatever you let in is going to affect everything else.
The Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius said: “A man’s life is what his thoughts make of it.”
Dr. Norman Vincent Peale said: “If you think in negative terms, you will get negative results. If you think in positive terms, you will achieve positive results.”
When it comes to our thoughts we have choices to make. God did not create us as robots so that we will always respond the same way every time.
All of the temptations that we have to overcome begin first as a thought. Ideas are Satan’s greatest weapons. Every sin first begins as a thought: lying, adultery, and murder. Some thoughts are sins themselves: jealously, lust, and envy.
Our minds are like a computer program, it tends to run a certain way. People have thinking patterns that are just the same way.
Thoughts come into our mind and we have a predictable way to respond to those thoughts. Often it isn’t healthy. This is why Paul teaches us to “take every thought captive and make it obedient to Christ” (2 Corinthians 10:5b NIV).
The software drives the hardware. Our mood changes and our energy goes down when we think a negative thought. We become self-conscious and nervous when we walk into a crowded room. We think people will look down upon us because of our clothes, or our weight, or our hair, or the color of our skin.
All of these thoughts are lies from Satan. The reality is, people probably don’t think about us as much as we think they think about us. We need to avoid helpless thinking. The wrong thoughts can be dangerous.
Helpless thinking has led many people down the dark roads of eating disorders, self-hate, self-injury, and even suicide. But we have the power to overcome these tendencies. We have to choose to cultivate our minds like a garden.
Get rid of the poison thoughts. Cultivate a healthy mind. This starts with believing it can be done. Optimism is so important. Research shows that the number one factor in someone achieving their goals is simply the belief that it can be done.
The scripture bears this out, we call it faith. “And Jesus said unto him, if thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.” (Mark 9:23 KJV)
So how about you? How is your thought life? Are you struggling to win the battle in your mind?
Maybe you don’t give God consideration in your thoughts? Eventually your thoughts will turn to God.
The Bible teaches us that one day every knee will bow and every tongue will confess Jesus is Lord. Why not consider Him today?