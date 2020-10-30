Stay safe while trick-or-treating

Dear Annie: I don’t know what to do about my husband anymore. I am just about to lose it with him. He’s always calling me bad names, and I’ve noticed him leering at my sister many times. Whenever I call him out on it, he gets aggressive and it becomes a big argument. He tells me I should just leave. I am really getting tired of this mistreatment. It’s always something, every week. Yet, whenever I’ve prepared to leave, he’s tried to smooth things over with me, for the sake of appearances. I feel so unwanted and unhappy, but I know that I’m not in the wrong. What should I do? — Desperate in Denver

Dear Desperate: First and foremost, I must say that if your husband’s insults constitute verbal abuse, reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

If his behavior is inconsiderate but not abusive, then I encourage you to attend marriage counseling. I only have a vague picture of the situation based on your letter, but it’s clear that you two aren’t communicating well. Marriage counseling can offer a neutral space in which you can both learn not just how to express yourselves but how to better listen to each other.

Dear Annie: Here are some tips to help keep yourself, your family and your neighborhood safe during this time, while still celebrating this whimsical time of year.